In case you missed it: Zuma discharged | Mbeki to testify at TRC | BMA’s new system

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 19 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, former president Jacob Zuma has been discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, former president Thabo Mbeki is expected to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) inquiry into alleged political interference in the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

Furthermore, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has launched a vehicle targeting system to help prevent stolen and fraudulently registered vehicles from crossing South Africa’s borders.

Weather tomorrow: 19 October 2026

Partly cloudy, warm to hot weather has been forecast across much of South Africa on Monday, 19 October, with severe thunderstorms and damaging winds expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern Free State. Get the full weather forecast here.

Jacob Zuma discharged from hospital

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Former president Jacob Zuma has been discharged from hospital and returned home, according to the MK party, which says he is recovering well and remains involved in party matters ahead of the 2026 local government elections next month.

The party said Zuma underwent a routine medical check-up, during which doctors identified fatigue and recommended rest under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has called for an independent investigation into allegations concerning his security and medical care, raising concerns about possible interference by people close to him.

CONTINUE READING: Jacob Zuma discharged from hospital, MK party says he’s ‘healthy and jovial’

Mbeki to testify at TRC inquiry into alleged political interference

Former South African president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Former president Thabo Mbeki is expected to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission inquiry on 19 and 20 October as investigators seek answers about the handling of apartheid-era cases referred for prosecution during his presidency.

The inquiry is examining allegations that political interference obstructed investigations and prosecutions after the TRC referred cases to law enforcement authorities.

TRC spokesperson Lionel Adendorff said Mbeki’s testimony was important because the inquiry’s work covers the period from 2003, when he was president.

Former president Jacob Zuma is also expected to testify on 22 October, although his appearance depends on his health.

CONTINUE READING: Mbeki to testify at TRC inquiry into alleged political interference in apartheid-era cases

BMA launches new system to prevent stolen cars crossing borders

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato at the Lebombo Border Post on Sunday as the authority launched its new vehicle targeting system. Picture: Supplied

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has launched a vehicle targeting system designed to help border officials identify stolen vehicles and detect fraudulent ownership records as vehicles cross South Africa’s borders.

The system uses cameras to read number plates and checks them against records of stolen vehicles, cloned plates and potentially fraudulent ownership documents.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said the technology had recorded 83 vehicle recoveries worth R46.6 million since its launch six months ago, while 1 817 vehicles valued at about R636 million were stopped because drivers could not produce written consent from the financing institutions.

CONTINUE READING: BMA launches new system to prevent stolen cars crossing borders

SAA pilot fights for career after being blamed for turbulence incident

A South African Airways (SAA) plane. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

South African Airways (SAA) pilot Captain Yvette Walsh has approached the High Court in a bid to protect her career following a turbulence incident in October 2024 that injured crew members aboard an Airbus A330-300 travelling from Cape Town to OR Tambo International Airport.

Walsh, who has 23 years of flying experience, is seeking an independent investigation into findings that her manual control inputs contributed to the aircraft’s unstable flight path. She alleges that critical cockpit voice and flight data recordings were not preserved, preventing her from independently examining key evidence.

SAA opposes her application, arguing that an independent investigation is unnecessary. The court removed the case from the urgent roll, meaning it will proceed through the normal high court process next year.

CONTINUE READING: SAA pilot fights for career after being blamed for turbulence incident

Man linked to high-profile murders killed by police

The AK-47 with a filed-off serial number that was recovered at the scene of the shooting. Picture: Supplied/Saps

A man linked to several high-profile murder cases, including the killing of a police officer at a tavern, was shot dead by police in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Police said members of the tactical response team were following up on a murder suspect when a high-speed chase ensued. The suspect then stopped and allegedly pointed a firearm at the police vehicle, prompting officers to shoot him.

An AK-47 assault rifle with a filed-off serial number was recovered at the scene, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the shooting.

CONTINUE READING: Man linked to high-profile murders killed by police

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Ramaphosa orders Mbalula to rest | March and March slams government | Zuma-Sambudla’s warning over her father