Incomplete Lynnwood Road project blamed for rugby fan’s death

The delayed Lynnwood Road upgrade project is being blamed for the death of a rugby fan who fell into a trench near Loftus Versfeld.

The incomplete Lynnwood Road upgrade project – delayed due to alleged tender irregularities – along the A Re Yeng bus route is being blamed for the death of a rugby fan on Saturday after the man fell into a deep trench on a pavement.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) Tshwane mayoral candidate Willie Spies said mismanagement by the city resulted in the loss of a life.

Fatal fall near Loftus Versfeld after rugby match

The man, who was going back to his vehicle after the Springboks’ rugby match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld, fell into a deep excavation on the pavement outside the Javet Art Centre.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Spies visited the scene yesterday and found that the excavations had not been properly demarcated or marked.

“FF+ mourns the tragic incident on Saturday evening on Lynnwood Road in Pretoria. The incident occurred as thousands of spectators were leaving the stadium and making their way through the construction area after the match.

“Although the relevant section of Lynnwood Road had been closed to vehicular traffic, it remained open to pedestrians. Excavations, reaching depths of between four and five metres in places, were inadequately barricaded, creating a serious hazard for pedestrians,” he said.

Spies said early indications suggest the victim sustained severe head injuries.

“Doctors at the scene attempted to stabilise him. But according to reports posted on social media, the man died shortly afterwards. The police have confirmed that an investigation into the man’s death is under way.”

Two more spectators fall in trench

Spies said two other spectators also fell into the trench after leaving the stadium.

One was treated in hospital for broken ribs, while the other was unharmed.

“The construction work on Lynnwood Road has dragged on for years and has been delayed due to tender [alleged] irregularities,” he said.

Spies has offered his services as an attorney, pro bono, to the victim’s next of kin to institute a claim against the City of Tshwane on the grounds of negligence.

DA raises accountability concerns

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink and ward 56 councillor Tiaan Dippenaar also visited the site at the corner of Roper Street and Lynnwood Road.

Brink said the DA had been raising concerns about the mismanagement of this project for months.

“At the October 2025 council meeting, councillor Samantha de la Rey submitted a formal question to council about the incomplete project and the lack of progress. On 29 June, 2026, DA councillor Tiaan Dippenaar and DA councillor Siobhan Muller met with city officials and contractors during a site visit.

“During this visit, Dippenaar explicitly warned that the safety measures in place were inadequate to protect pedestrians along Lynnwood Road, between Herold Street and University Road,” he said.

“This is a clear case of negligence. There needs to be accountability and urgent action must be taken to secure the site and ensure that no-one else is placed at risk.”

Brink said despite this clear warning, the administration had failed to act.

The City of Tshwane has yet to comment on the incident.