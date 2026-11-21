The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Twelve people were injured after a taxi collided with a truck and overturned on the N12 West in Alberton, forcing the closure of three lanes and triggering a major emergency response.

The accident occurred on Friday, 20 November 2026 at 11:47pm, just before the Voortrekker Road off-ramp.

The City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) Call Centre received a call about the serious motor vehicle accident.

Accident

Spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found that a taxi and a truck had collided, resulting in the taxi overturning and the truck losing its load onto the freeway.

“A total of 12 passengers from the taxi were treated on scene for moderate to critical injuries and transported to various hospitals in the area,” MacDonald said.

The driver of the taxi and the driver of the truck escaped unharmed, and no fatalities were recorded.

MacDonald said three lanes were temporarily closed, with only one lane open.

Investigators are examining the cause of the accident.

MacDonald said people can contact the City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services on 011 458 0911 for life-threatening emergencies.

Luxury bus crash

Earlier this week, a luxury passenger bus carrying about 28 people overturned on the N3 near New England Road while travelling towards Durban, leaving several passengers injured and causing major traffic disruptions.

Authorities temporarily closed the route as emergency crews treated victims and transported the injured to nearby hospitals. KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma received a report on the incident, while officials urged motorists to use alternative routes via Hayfields and Ashburton.

Road Traffic Inspectorate teams managed the scene and directed traffic. Authorities said they would release further details once emergency operations were completed.

The crash comes amid ongoing concerns over road safety ahead of the festive season.