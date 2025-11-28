Inquest into Griffiths Mxenge assassination matter sees new developments

His body, bearing 45 lacerations, was discovered on a sports field in Umlazi.

The inquest into the death of Mlungisi Griffiths Mxenge (Mxenge) returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday.

Since the first court appearance of this matter, on 14 April 2025, it has been adjourned twice due to issues of legal representation of the former members of the Security Branch/witnesses who indicated that they wanted to be legally represented during the proceedings.

Witnesses

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the court heard that only three of the seven witnesses or respondents now require finalisation of their legal representation.

“The presiding officer also asked that the state and the respondents prepare heads of arguments on why the inquest should be reopened.

“The proceedings were postponed to 28, 29 and 30 April 2026 for arguments and finalisation of the legal representations in respect of the three respondents,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

In April, Mxenge’s daughter, Ntombodidi Mxenge Makhanya, expressed her frustrations and concerns about delays in the inquest into her father’s death.

Murder

Mxenge, a human rights lawyer, was killed by the Security Branch in November 1981.

His body, bearing 45 lacerations, was discovered on a sports field in Umlazi.

Inquest

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, who was Justice and Correctional Services Minister in May 2024, announced the inquests into the death of Mxenge would be reopened.

“In the wake of his death, an inquest in 1983, conducted under the apartheid regime, failed to identify the perpetrators, despite clear signs of foul play, including evidence of surveillance on Mxenge’s office and the poisoning of his dogs,” Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

Investigation

He said “a thorough investigation was not done” into Mxenge’s death.

“The Harms Commission and Truth and Reconciliation Commission revealed that orders to kill Mxenge came from Vlakplaas head Dirk Coetzee,” said Phiri.

Coetzee, the former commander of a covert police assassination squad and his accomplices, Almond Nofomela and David Tshikilange, were granted amnesty for the murder of Mxenge.

