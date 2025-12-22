False evidence, fake IDs and threats see IPHC leader Mike Sandlana denied bail

Sandlana failed to meet the legal requirements to justify his release.

The leader of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), Mike Bhekumuzi Sandlana, will remain behind bars over the festive season after he was refused bail on Monday.

Sandlana returned to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after his bail hearing was postponed two weeks earlier.

The state strongly opposed his release, arguing that he posed a risk to the investigation, including the possibility of intimidating witnesses.

The prosecution also informed the court that Sandlana allegedly possessed fraudulent identity documents.

The 64-year-old faces accusations of bribing Gauteng High Court Judge Portia Phahlane to secure a favourable ruling in a succession battle within the church.

Also charged in the matter are Phahlane’s 32-year-old son, Kagiso Phahlane, and Vusi Soli Ndala.

All four accused are jointly facing 19 counts of corruption.

IPHC leader Mike Sandlana denied bail

Handing down her ruling, Magistrate Nicca Setshoga concluded Sandlana failed to meet the legal requirements to justify his release.

“Secondly, I would further find that if released based on what I found, he is likely to pose as a flight-risk in reference to… the ID documents evidence that escalates such a likelihood and also towards evasion of trial,” she said.

Setshoga highlighted that Sandlana’s bail application undermined his credibility, as he had presented “false evidence” to the court.

She also found that the IPHC leader showed a “wanting disregard of the law” after bringing an urgent application to the high court.

The magistrate added that some individuals had reported receiving threats, allegedly linked to Sandlana.

“In the premise, I made the following order: I dismissed the application of the applicant here to be released on bail.”

The matter was postponed to 6 March 2026, when Sandlana and his three co-accused are expected to appear again.

Hawks welcome bail ruling

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were satisfied with the outcome.

“Since the arrest, we had pre-empted that there would be problems and those problems were mitigated by the investigating officer [Ludi Rolf Schnelle] with duly making sure that the bail application is successful in being opposed,” she said.

Mogale revealed that Sandlana had misled authorities by claiming he was not at home before his arrest in November.

She also referred to an altercation involving his security detail and members of the police’s National Intervention Unit.

According to Mogale, several police officers sustained injuries during the incident, but have since recovered.

“Currently, the members are fined. They were injured but not that seriously because only two were taken for medical attention,” the Hawks spokesperson said, adding that the remaining officers were examined and found to be unharmed.

She further indicated that investigations were continuing, and additional suspects could still be arrested.

Mogale explained that while four people have already been taken into custody, the probe has led to other individuals who are now under scrutiny.

IPHC bribes

Phahlane is currently out on R50 000 bail, while her son and Ndala were each released on R10 000 bail.

It is alleged that between 2021 and 2022, Ndala and Sandlana paid approximately R2.4 million on various occasions into different bank accounts for Phahlane’s benefit, allegedly to influence her ruling in favour of Sandlana.

The IPHC became the subject of prolonged legal battles following the death of the founder’s son, Glayton Modise, in 2016.

The leadership dispute involved three rival factions led by Sandlana and Modise’s sons, Tshepiso and Leonard.

Phahlane, who was appointed to the bench in 2021, was assigned the case in May 2022.

In March 2023, she dismissed a recusal application brought by Leonard, who argued that he might not receive a “fair trial” due to allegations of bribery.

The judge also reportedly received death threats while presiding over the matter.

