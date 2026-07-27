Ipid probes Chika Simon Ibeh’s death after police raid

Investigators said officers searched the apartment and allegedly found substances believed to be illegal drugs.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into the death of a 38-year-old man who died during a police operation.

Chika Simon Ibeh died at an apartment complex in Parklands, Cape Town, with preliminary post-mortem findings revealing that he had sustained multiple bruises and abrasions.

According to Ipid, Ibeh died on Thursday, 23 July 2026, during a police search operation at the Parksig Villas Complex.

Drugs

Ipid said members of the South African Police Service’s public order policing unit, based at the Faure Base, accompanied by Crime Intelligence officers, acted on information that a person at the apartment was allegedly in possession of drugs.

Investigators said officers searched the apartment and allegedly found substances suspected of being illegal drugs.

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During the search, Ibeh reportedly collapsed onto a couch and became unresponsive. Emergency medical services were called to the scene, where paramedics pronounced him dead.

Ipid investigators were notified of the incident and immediately attended the scene to begin gathering evidence.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Friday, 24 July 2026, found that the deceased had sustained multiple bruises and abrasions to his back and chest. The findings are preliminary, and the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Investigations

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the directorate had formally commenced its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The investigation will focus on the death that occurred due to police action, and we need to allow the investigation to take its course,” Suping said.

No arrests

No arrests have been made, and no police officers have been charged in connection with the incident.

Suping said the investigation remains ongoing, and further details are expected once forensic and investigative processes have been completed.

The watchdog is mandated to investigate deaths in police custody and deaths resulting from police action, as well as allegations of criminality involving members of the South African Police Service.