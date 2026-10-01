Western Cape records highest police misconduct cases, Cachalia warns trust is key

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said Policing can only be effective if it is legitimate and trusted by the public.

With the South African Police Service (Saps) under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has revealed that the Western Cape leads the country in police misconduct cases, underscoring the scale of challenges facing law enforcement.

Report

Tabling Ipid’s 2025/26 Annual Report in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia stressed the watchdog’s role in professionalising the service through impartial investigations.

“Policing can only be effective if it is legitimate and trusted by the public. Ipid’s work is central to driving excellence and accountability in our police service,” Cachalia said.

Case drivers and hotspots

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping reported that the directorate registered 5 259 cases in the year under review.

“The main case drivers continue to be assault and torture, with 3 468 cases registered, 669 cases of the discharge of an official firearm, and 464 cases of death due to police action,” Suping said.

The four hotspot provinces were:

Western Cape – 905 cases

Gauteng – 898 cases

KwaZulu‑Natal – 722 cases

Eastern Cape – 717 cases

Gender‑based violence and femicide

Of the total, 332 cases were linked to GBVF, including 116 rapes by police officers – up from 95 the previous year.

“Of the 116 rape cases, 44 were committed by off‑duty officers and 72 by on‑duty officers,” Suping revealed.

KwaZulu‑Natal recorded the highest GBVF cases (60), followed by Gauteng (58), Free State (52), and the Eastern and Northern Cape (27 each). Police stations leading in GBVF complaints included Kimberley and Marianhill (7 each), Madadeni (6), and Phoenix, Humewood, Welkom (5 each).

Convictions and accountability

Ipid secured 84 criminal convictions – nearly double the previous year’s 43 – with 26 linked to GBVF. Sentences ranged from months to life imprisonment. Investigators effected 281 arrests, while 994 cases were enrolled in courts following Ipid recommendations to the NPA.

Suping said Saps concluded 277 disciplinary recommendations, with sanctions ranging from written warnings to dismissals.

“Ipid is guided by independence, thoroughness, accountability and integrity. Every conviction and sanction is a step towards restoring legitimacy in policing,” she added.

The bigger picture

The report highlights systemic challenges in policing, from excessive use of force to gender‑based violence committed by officers themselves.

Cachalia emphasised that oversight is not about weakening the police, but about strengthening their legitimacy.

“Excellence in policing is impossible without impartial investigations. Ipid’s role is to ensure that misconduct is exposed, punished, and prevented,” Cachalia said.