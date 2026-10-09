Ipid reports 332 GBV cases against police as on duty rapes surge

Figures mean that alleged rape involving on-duty police officers was reported to Ipid approximately every five days in the past year.

South African police officers are accused of failing to protect women from gender-based violence (GBV), while some are themselves facing allegations of rape.

The latest statistics from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) show that 332 gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) cases allegedly involving police officers were reported during the 2025-26 financial year.

Ipid shows 332 GBV cases involving police officers

Of these, 116 were alleged rape cases – an increase from the 95 cases recorded during the previous financial year.

Ipid recorded 72 of the 116 alleged rape cases as involving officers who were on duty, while 44 involved officers who were off duty.

The figures mean that an alleged rape involving an on-duty police officer was reported to Ipid approximately every five days.

Prof Witness Maluleke, a senior criminologist at the University of Limpopo, said the figures were embarrassing and raised serious concerns about public safety.

“Worryingly, the supposed guardians from the police are the perpetrators. We are really under siege as a country and the vulnerabilities of targeted victims are exposed by the reported cases,” he said.

Maluleke said the criminal justice system needed to be strengthened, saying the public should not be victimised by those entrusted with protecting them.

Figures ’embarrassing’ and raise concerns about public safety

“We cannot tolerate the current behaviour by cops. Having them as part of these disturbing statistics is worrisome and it should be addressed urgently,” he said.

Prof Kholofelo Rakubu, a criminologist at Tshwane University of Technology, said the figures exposed a contradiction within the criminal justice system.

“The increase in alleged rape cases involving police officers from 95 to 116 represents a 22% increase. More concerning is that 72 of the 116 alleged rape cases involved officers who were reportedly on duty,” Rakubu said.

She said the figures raised questions about the abuse of police authority, internal supervision and whether police powers could be exploited to facilitate sexual violence.

“From a criminological perspective, this is not merely a question of individual misconduct. It raises concerns about institutional accountability, occupational abuse of power and the potential misuse of state-conferred authority,” she said.

Rakubu said police officers had powers of arrest, detention, investigation and coercion, which could create additional barriers for victims when the alleged perpetrator belonged to the same institution responsible for receiving and investigating complaints.

Reported every five days in past year

“The fact that one alleged on-duty police rape was reported every five days should compel the interrogation of the institutional environment in which such allegations arise,” she said.

Rakubu said police should strengthen early warning systems to identify officers facing repeated complaints of sexual harassment, domestic violence, intimidation, abuse of authority and other misconduct.

She said officers facing credible allegations of rape or GBVF cases should undergo individualised risk assessments and, where necessary, be removed from victim-facing duties, or suspended.

“Police authority must not be used to intimidate victims or obstruct investigations,” she said.

Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of feminist organisation Wise4Afrika, said the figures were disturbing and called for swift action.

“Start with removing them from duty and preferring charges against all of them,” she said. Ipid figures refer to allegations reported to the directorate and do not constitute criminal convictions.