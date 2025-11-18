IRR responds to quota campaign criticism, no apology

IRR rebuffs criticism over its merit poll and Springbok images, saying South Africans overwhelmingly support non-racial, merit-based selection.

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) will not apologise for telling the truth about what South Africans believe.

Our latest polling on the state of race relations in South Africa, to be released in full on 26 November, shows that 92% of South Africans support merit-based national team selections and reject race-based quotas.

This is not the view of a “right-wing” grouping or think-tank. It is the view of the overwhelming majority of the country.

In the social media posts sharing this finding, we have described the Springbok players as heroes, champions – exemplars of exactly the merit that 92% of black South Africans, 92% of coloured South Africans, 86% of Indian South Africans, and 93% of white South Africans want in our sports teams.

The IRR’s clear point, inexplicably missed by The Citizen, is the exact opposite of what the publication somewhat absurdly alleges: the Springboks succeed exactly because they represent merit, unity, and excellence, and not because of racial quotas imposed by the SA government across workplaces, institutions, and, yes, sport.

To show sporting heroes as the very merit-based representation South Africans want to see across the whole of society, the opposite of the long-outdated yet still applied government position that racial boxes need to be ticked, is to celebrate the merit that produces growth and success.

It is equally absurd to suggest that the publication of accurate, representative, and publicly relevant polling data constitutes a “political campaign”.

The findings in the data speak volumes: South Africans want a society organised around merit, not race.

Sharing evidence of public opinion, particularly on an issue of prominence and importance such as race, is not campaigning, but reminding those who would talk down the people of our country and pretend we are a seething cauldron of racial animosity, that South Africans share fundamental decency across racial lines and that this is a profound reason for hope.

One can only speculate as to why The Citizen would complain when credible data research illuminates the inspirational hope of a united South Africa.

Perhaps it is because the findings expose how out of touch those in power actually are.

In a country where excellence and merit bind people from across all demographics together in hope, we see too many policies that do the opposite.

Finally, the allegation that the IRR “stole” images is simply nonsense.

The law is crystal clear: the image and appearance of many public figures, especially athletes, often qualify as commercial assets.

Therefore, no other party may gain commercial benefit from use of such without permission. In the case of the IRR’s publication of polling data showing public support for merit-based selections over race-based selections, there is quite evidently no commercial benefit to the IRR.

Readers can judge for themselves from the text that accompanied the social media content – text that The Citizen regrettably chose not to share with readers:

“Seeing Bongi Mbonambi makes us proud to be South African. The government sees him as a racial category. Enough is enough. SA wants a brighter future, not old divisions.

“South Africans want real champions. The government wants racial mascots.

“South Africans see a champion and hero in Siya Kolisi. When the government looks at him, they see a racial category. Enough is enough. South Africans want national pride, not cynical politics.”

Each post concluded with a hashtag in the sentiment clearly visible in the data on what South Africans want: #EndRaceConscription. Recognising sporting heroes like Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Mbonambi as exemplars of the merit South Africans admire is neither theft, nor marketing, nor illegal.

To proudly visualise the non-racial merit the Springboks have shown the world in becoming a historic and inspirational team, is, quite simply, legitimate, fair, and legal supportive commentary on the principal matter of the polling finding and the social media posts.

The Springboks have shown what a united, merit-based team of South Africans from all backgrounds can accomplish against all odds. Just imagine what our country can be if this example of talent over tick boxes can be echoed up and down South Africa.

The IRR will continue to honour the Springboks as the embodiment of what merit can achieve, and we will continue to tell the truth about what South Africans believe, even when it makes some uncomfortable.

Our duty is to the public, to the facts and to the principle that a free society is built on excellence, not racial engineering.

We, therefore, reject The Citizen’s call to apologise. We stand by our work, our data and our commitment to a non-racial, merit-based South Africa.

Without apology, we wish the Springboks the very best as they continue making the entire country proud in the green and gold.

The editor responds:

The IRR appears to have misread our editorial comment. We stand by our assertion that the organisation should apologise to the Springbok players for using their images without permission or their knowledge.

That issue has been sidestepped by the IRR.

We stand by our editorial that this is a political campaign, which is confirmed by what the IRR says.