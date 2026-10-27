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Is Johannesburg tap water safe? Utility responds to circulating claims

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

27 October 2026

07:46 am

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Joburg water encouraged customers to check messages through its official channels before forwarding them.

Johannesburg water

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Johannesburg Water said viral messages about city-wide water contamination were fake, and explained how residents could verify information and report water quality concerns.

Joburg Water dismissed social media messages claiming that all water supplied across the city was contaminated and unsafe to drink.

The utility warned residents on Monday about the false claims. It stated that the messages did not come from it.

“There is no confirmed water contamination incident affecting the whole city,” Joburg Water said.

“Please do not share these fake messages, as they cause unnecessary worry and confusion,” the utility urged.

Area-specific water advisories still apply

Joburg Water explained that a water quality concern in one area should not be seen as a problem affecting the whole city.

“Any precautionary water quality advisory issued by Johannesburg Water applies to the specific areas identified in that notice,” the utility clarified.

Residents in affected areas were told to keep following the official guidance.

“Customers in those areas should continue following the guidance provided until the advisory is officially lifted,” according to Joburg Water.

How to verify Joburg Water messages and report concerns

The utility encouraged customers to check messages through its official channels before forwarding them.

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“Sharing unverified information may cause unnecessary concern and confusion,” Joburg Water warned.

Residents who noticed anything unusual about their water were asked to speak up.

“If your water has an unusual colour or smell, or you have other water quality concerns, please report this so our team can investigate and collect samples where needed,” Johannesburg Water stated.

The utility said any samples would be tested at its accredited Cydna Laboratory.

It added that its multi-faceted team followed strict standard operating procedures when responding to contamination queries.

Customers were also told how to lodge their reports.

“Customers are encouraged to report concerns through the Johannesburg Water’s Contact Centre on 010 061 4470 or send a private message on its official social media platforms, providing their contamination messages with their full address, name and surname, and contact number,” Joburg Water said.

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