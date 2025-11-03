Is load shedding a thing of the past? Eskom shares an update

Eskom reconnected Unit 1 at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station to the national grid last week.

With nearly 200 days of no load shedding, Eskom says the reconnection of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s Unit 1 is expected to generate over 1,860MW to the electricity grid at full output.

The utility reconnected Unit 1 at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station to the national grid last week after a delay earlier this year.

Nuclear power

Koeberg’s units 1 and 2 have undergone life extension exercises.

In July last year, the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) granted Eskom a licence to continue operating Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit 1 until 21 July 2044.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the reconnection of Unit 1 marks an “important milestone” in further enhancing the security of the country’s electricity supply.

ALSO READ: Eskom assures public Koeberg Nuclear Power Station safe amid concerns

“Both units at Koeberg are online, with Unit 1 ramping up and Unit 2 producing 941MW. Once at full output, the nuclear power station will generate over 1,860MW, reinforcing Eskom’s commitment to safe, reliable, and efficient nuclear operations.”

Power system

Mokwena added that the power system remains stable with a 1 069MW year-on-year reduction in unplanned outages.

She said the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) has surpassed last year’s performance.

“From 1 to 30 October 2025, the EAF increased to 65.9%, up from 62.24% in the same period last year, a notable 3.66% improvement driven by fewer unplanned outages and additional generation capacity.”

Diesel

Mokwena also highlighted that diesel usage has dropped.

“During the past week, diesel expenditure was R0.005 million, down from R7.84 million during the same week last year. This reflects a sharp reduction in reliance on diesel generation, signalling a shift toward more cost-effective primary energy sources.”

Load shedding

Mokwena said Eskom also plans to return more power to the grid.

“South Africa has now experienced 168 consecutive days without load shedding, with only 26 hours recorded in April and May during this financial year.

“To ensure continued reliability, Eskom will return 2 400MW of generation capacity ahead of the evening peak on Monday, 3 November 2025, supporting a stable electricity supply throughout the week. Today’s evening peak demand is forecast at 23 379MW, with 28 533MW of available capacity,” Mokwena said.

Load reductions

Mokwena said Eskom also aims to eliminate load reduction by 2027.

“Approximately 1.69 million of Eskom’s 7.2 million customers across 971 feeders, mainly in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal, will benefit from this initiative,” she said.

Mokwena said key interventions include expanding free basic electricity to more households, including installing 577 000 smart meters by 2026, with full completion by 2027.

ALSO READ: Households with solar power in SA score a win after Eskom relents