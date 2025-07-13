Is Police Minister Senzo Mchunu about to be booted out?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to launch a commission of inquiry into corruption and political interference in the police service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was to address the nation at 7pm on Sunday night. He was expected to announce a commission of inquiry into allegations that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu interfered in certain police investigations and has a dodgy relationship with police service provider Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

What is less clear is what action Ramaphosa will take against Mchunu.

The minister is at the centre of controversy after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations last week.

Mkhwanazi alleged that specific businesspeople are being shielded by national police leadership. He also claimed there was pressure on his officers to drop investigations into politically connected people.

Ramaphosa’s options to take action against Mchunu

Ramaphosa is expected to announce what steps he will take on the matter after widespread calls this week for him to act.

A report in City Press states that the president has considered three options regarding Mchunu:

Move Mchunu to another portfolio while the commission of inquiry takes place. Allow Mchunu to step down voluntarily. Force the minister to step aside once police officially open an investigation.

The Sunday Times reports that Mchunu has asked Ramaphosa to grant him special leave.

Following Mkhwanazi’s allegations, the police minister denied having connections to Matlala. He also downplayed his relationship with Brown Mogotsi, who is alleged to be the middleman between the minister and Matlala.

Mchunu previously said he did not know Mogotsi, but later admitted that he was a “comrade”.

Murky police dealings

If Ramaphosa institutes a commission of inquiry, it will likely hear allegations of shadowy dealings involving senior police leaders.

Mkhwanazi’s accusations came shortly after the arrest of senior officials within the crime intelligence division, including its head, Dumisani Khumalo.

Reports suggested that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), as part of its investigation into the crime intelligence officials, also looked into possible tender corruption involving Mkhwanazi and Masemola.

Sources told the Sunday Times that Mkhwanazi’s press briefing was an attempt to gain public support ahead of any attempt to arrest him.

