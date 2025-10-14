Israel slammed for lying about taxpayers funding flotilla activists’ return

The activists said their families paid for their flights, accusing Israel of spreading propaganda and misinformation.

The Israeli embassy in South Africa has been called out for lying about SA taxpayers footing the bill for the flights of six SA Global Sumud Flotilla activists detained by Israeli forces and deported via Jordan last week.

The activists, Mandla Mandela, grandson of late former president Nelson Mandela; writer and cultural activist Zukiswa Wanner; and activists Reaaz Moolla, Carolyn Shelver, Zaheera Soomar and Fatima Hendricks, received a hero’s welcome on their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport last Wednesday.

Activists joined global mission to break Gaza blockade

They were part of a group of more than 400 people, including politicians, activists and aid workers from different countries, who joined the Global Sumud Flotilla’s fleet of 41 vessels bound for Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

The flotilla aimed to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and deliver aid to the famine-stricken territory.

But it was intercepted in international waters and its passengers detained for almost a week.

On 6 October, the Israeli embassy in SA posted on X, claiming: “As always, it’s the SA taxpayers who get the honour of paying for fellow citizens’ deportation tickets.”

Israel’s claim refuted

This claim was refuted by the department of international relations and cooperation, which said it had noted the deliberate misinformation about the government’s role in the deportation process.

ALSO READ: PICTURES: SA Global Sumud Flotilla activists return

Department spokesperson Clayson Monyela clarified that the activists’ return was funded by their families and solidarity groups.

According to the department, SA government’s role was limited to diplomatic facilitation and engagement with relevant parties.

Israel on ‘misinformation campaign’

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s Hasina Kathrada and Mandela confirmed this.

“We received no funding or any monies from the South African government. Each family covered the cost of its own member’s ticket and any suggestion otherwise is false.

“Such claims are part of Israel’s attempt to spread misinformation and sow discord. We also thank our government for its diplomatic support at the embassy level, which helped secure our release,” Mandela said yesterday.

He added that he was not surprised by what he called “Apartheid Israel’s” misinformation campaign, saying Israel spends hundreds of millions of rands on propaganda.

The Israeli embassy’s media relations team avoided addressing the funding claim directly and, instead, dismissed the activists’ mission as “a provocation”.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump arrives in Israel as hostages return

Embassy doubles down amid expert criticism

“The deportation of Mandla Mandela and the other South African nationals was carried out swiftly via Jordan, following coordination with SA authorities.

“The SA government gave explicit assurances to the Israeli authorities that they would ensure his return to SA – as indeed they did,” the embassy said.

The embassy alleged that the activists were “manipulated by Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah and other state actors”, claiming they lacked understanding of how they were being used.

“Instead of demanding solutions for Gaza, the group staged a narcissistic performance.

“One last note: the Israeli police were looking for the humanitarian aid from the Hamas-Sumud flotilla so it could be transferred to Gaza. They haven’t found much. It was never about aid; it was about the provocation,” the embassy said.

Prof Ahmed Jazbhay, political scientist at the University of SA, said this response from the embassy was a publicity stunt.

He said this deflection, coupled with the dissemination of misinformation, appeared to be part of a propaganda campaign to undermine the SA’s government’s stance on Palestine.

NOW READ: Donald Trump arrives in Israel as hostages return