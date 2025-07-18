Israel strikes Catholic church in Gaza, killing three [VIDEO]

US President Trump, who voiced his displeasure with Netanyahu in a phone call.

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Gabriel Romanelli, are brought to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after a strike on the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City, Gaza on July 17, 2025. Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea/Anadolu/Getty Images

Israel has struck a Catholic church in Gaza, killing at least three people and injuring seven others

The Israeli government claimed it made a mistake and is blaming what it called a stray round for its attack on the only Catholic Church in Gaza.

Church attack

Israel slammed a tank shell directly into the Holy Family Church on Thursday, killing worshippers in the attack on Gaza’s house of worship.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which has jurisdiction for Latin-rite Catholics in Gaza, said the Holy Family Church was struck by Israel on Thursday morning.

The church has become a shelter for the enclave’s tiny Christian community amid the 20-month war.

Pope Leo saddened

Pope Leo says he’s deeply saddened by the loss of life at the Holy Family Church.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza. I assure the parish community of my spiritual closeness.

“I commend the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, and pray for their families and the injured. I renew my call for an immediate ceasefire. Only dialogue and reconciliation can ensure enduring peace!” Pope Leo said in a post on X.

Trump not happy

The strike triggered a torrent of condemnation from world leaders — including Trump, who voiced his displeasure with Netanyahu in a phone call Thursday

After being prompted by US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country” deeply regrets the attack”.

White House press secretary Caroline Levitz addressed the media, sharing Trump’s response to Israel’s attack.

“There was not a positive reaction. He called Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning to address the strikes on that church in Gaza, and I understand the Prime Minister agreed to put out a statement. It was a mistake by the Israelis to hit that Catholic Church. That’s what the Prime Minister relayed to the President.”

Priest injured

Among those injured in the strike on the church was its priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, who received near-daily phone calls from the late Pope Francis throughout the war.

More than 60 000 people have been killed since Israel launched the assault in October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.

