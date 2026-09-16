‘It is a scourge’: Santaco calls for collective response to Gauteng women’s deaths

Santaco says the fight against GBVF requires a collective response after the recent discovery of eight women's bodies in Gauteng.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it is deeply shocked and saddened by reports of the discovery of the bodies of women in different parts of Gauteng, amid growing concerns over the increase in gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.

The taxi organisation extended its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the women whose lives have been tragically cut short.

‘Devastating loss’

Santaco national spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the loss of any life through violence is devastating, adding that the circumstances surrounding these deaths are a painful reminder of the urgent need for society to confront the scourge of violence against women and children.

Phala emphasised that GBVF remains a national crisis affecting communities across South Africa.

“It is a scourge that requires a collective response from government, law enforcement, civil society, communities, businesses and ordinary citizens.”

Awareness Campaign

Santaco said that the latest reports are particularly distressing for the organisation, coming only days after Santaco Women led a national anti-gender-based violence awareness campaign at the Kempton Park taxi rank in Ekurhuleni.

Information was shared with commuters, taxi industry stakeholders, and community members about GBVF, its impact, and where victims and those at risk can seek assistance.

Santaco president Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe said the latest developments should compel the nation to intensify its efforts to protect vulnerable members of society and bring perpetrators to justice.

Efforts to combat GBVF

“We join the growing call for law enforcement agencies to strengthen their efforts to prevent these crimes, investigate them thoroughly and ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law,” Tsebe said.

In an effort to promote awareness and encourage communities to reject violence against women and all forms of gender-based violence, the organisation will continue to use the platform of Santaco Women.

The organisation recognises that the taxi industry has a significant role to play in promoting safer communities, given the millions of people it transports every day.

Santaco National Prayer Day

The latest developments come as Santaco prepares for the fourth instalment of its National Prayer Day, which will take place in October during Transport Month.

The annual prayer gathering aims to gather members of the taxi industry and communities to pray against some of the most pressing social ills facing the country, including gender-based violence and femicide, taxi violence, drug abuse and road crashes.

Santaco says it will join South Africans in mourning as the nation grapples with the latest reports.

Collective grief

It said it is grieving those who have lost their lives and praying for comfort for their families, justice for victims and survivors, and greater protection for those who remain vulnerable to violence.

The organisation concluded that prayer must be accompanied by action, and remains committed to playing its part in building a society where every woman, child and citizen can live and travel without fear.