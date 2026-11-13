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It’s not only women – men are also at risk for eating disorders

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By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

2 minute read

13 November 2026

07:30 am

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Anorexia is not just a woman's illness, as men and boys are also vulnerable, but symptoms can go unnoticed.

It's not only women - men are also at risk for eating disorders

Anorexic man measuring his waist. Picture: iStock

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Anorexia is not just a woman’s illness. Men and boys are also vulnerable, but symptoms can go unnoticed because eating disorders are still largely associated with teenage girls and young women.

The obsession with building the perfect body can disguise a potentially life-threatening condition as a dedication to fitness.

Men at risk for eating disorders

Medical doctor and psychologist Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys said this perception could delay diagnosis among men.

“Men often present with fatigue, unexplained weight loss, a slow heart rate or deteriorating bone health. Unless someone asks about their eating habits and exercise routines, the illness can remain undetected for months,” he said.

Psychologist Elize Thesner said men could also be reluctant to acknowledge the problem, as emotional vulnerability can be perceived as weakness.

“In males, concerns may sometimes be expressed differently, for example through an intense focus on being lean, toned or having greater muscle definition.”

Excessive exercise and inadequate nutritional intake could be mistaken for healthy or disciplined behaviour, even when someone is malnourished.

8.4% of women and 2.2% of men experience eating disorder during their lifetime – research

Research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2019 estimated that 8.4% of women and 2.2% of men experience an eating disorder during their lifetime.

“Anorexia is a serious psychiatric condition with potentially life threatening physical consequences. It can affect the cardiovascular system, hormone production, bone density and cognitive functioning,” Redelinghuys said.

A 2026 review in the International Journal of Eating Disorders examined 16 studies across six southern African countries.

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Between 3.5% and 37.5% of participants screened positive for eating disorder risk, although clinically diagnosed prevalence was about 0.7%.

Redelinghuys said early diagnosis and treatment could make an enormous difference to recovery.

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