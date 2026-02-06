WATCH: Thabo Bester claims his escape is just an ‘allegation’ in another court rant

Bester told the court that he is not a security risk.

Convicted murderer and “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester has slammed the Department of Correctional Services (DSC) for his transfer to the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility, saying he has “never been convicted of escape.”

Bester appeared virtually in the Free State High Court on Thursday.

Murder

Bester is serving a sentence for the 2011 murder of his then-girlfriend, Nomfundo Thyulu.

He is facing a separate charge for his escape from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022.

It was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

‘No security risk’

Bester, in a rant, told the court that he is not a security risk.

“I have never been convicted of escape. So you cannot classify me as a high risk on an allegation.

“In my conduct, with the file, the correctional service sits with it for 13 years. I have not even been found of one infringement, my bringing to the center or other centers. There is no other conduct that they can state that this is what Mr Best has been convicted of in the facilities of correctional services.

” Well, this is what he has done. This is the threat he has posed. This is the contact he has made. I’ve done nothing,[sic]” Bester said.

Transfer

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed Bester’s transfer on Friday last week, saying, “offender transfers are a routine practice, guided by established security risk assessments to ensure the safety, security and stability of correctional facilities and the broader criminal justice system.”

The department said Bester would continue to receive “appropriate care” and retain full access to legal representation, family communication, and court processes.

“All necessary logistical arrangements remain in place to ensure that court appearances and legal proceedings proceed without disruption,” said the department.

‘I’m Thabo Bester’

Bester claims he is being targeted because of his name,” and that the department did not inform him of the decision to move him before or after the transfer, which proves the decision was “irrational”.

“The only problem here is the proceedings before the criminal trial, and that is the reason they have raised this issue. Even in my transfer, out of CMax, I was surprised by the head of centre, the original commissioner said that I will only be transferred to a medium centre once the trial is concluded in Bloemfontein [sic].

[WATCH] #ThaboBester in the Free State high court virtually today.



"I have not been convicted of an escape. I can't be classified as high risk on an allegation."#eNCA pic.twitter.com/Pqgak5cL0H — Silindelo Sebata (@Sli_Masikane) February 5, 2026

“But beyond and after that, I have no other security reasons that have arisen. It is just a profile issue, this Thabo Bester, this is the treatment he will receive,”[sic] Bester said.

Trial

In December last year, Bester filed several interlocutory applications in various courts, which his lawyer said were necessary to prepare for his defence in the main trial.

Bester and his co-accused, including Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father, returned to the Bloemfontein High Court for a pre-trial hearing in the prison escape matter.

The case was postponed to 18 March 2026 for case management and will be heard virtually.

The trial is expected to start from 20 July 2026 to 18 September 2026.

