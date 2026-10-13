Foundation denies reports Jacob Zuma has been discharged

Manyi denies reports that Zuma has been discharged from hospital.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has denied reports that former South African president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma has been discharged from hospital.

The 84-year-old Zuma has been receiving treatment at Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), since arriving by ambulance last week. Sources close to the MK party leader claim his health has deteriorated significantly and is at a “very concerning stage”.

Zuma not discharged

Reports emerged that the former president had been discharged and would return to his Nkandla homestead.

However, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has denied reports that Zuma has been discharged from hospital.

“Reports that H.E. President Zuma has been discharged are not true,” Manyi said.

Zuma’s health

Speculation about Zuma’s health dominated the headlines last week, with reports that he was critical.

Zuma’s MK party said he was in for a routine health check and was “healthy and in good spirits”.

Earlier this week, Manyi hit back at speculation surrounding Zuma’s health, condemning what he called a “media frenzy” fuelled by rumours, misinformation and relentless public scrutiny.

“When it comes to H.E. President Zuma, the media appears unable to resist turning every development into a matter of intense national speculation. One is left wondering: Is this really about concern for his health, or is there something else driving this disproportionate level of interest?”

Manyi also questioned the sincerity of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s concern for Zuma’s well-being and dignity.

Manyi said Ramaphosa’s commitment should show in practical, meaningful action, citing the proper maintenance of Zuma’s Nkandla homestead through the relevant public works structures, including replacing Zuma’s ageing vehicle fleet, as matters that warrant serious consideration.

On X, Manyi also compared how the late former president Nelson Mandela was treated with how Zuma was treated.

“This is how a caring government treated a former head of state,” Manyi said, posting a series of pictures showing how the government looked after Mandela after his term ended.

‘Irresponsible’

However, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, hit back.

“You are being irresponsible, and you are creating conflict where none [exists]. This is not the time for petty politics, Chief,” Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa has said Zuma has “not been well” and that the military’s surgeon-general “has been well briefed”.

*This is a developing story.