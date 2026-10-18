Jacob Zuma discharged from hospital, MK party says he’s ‘healthy and jovial’

Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla demanded an urgent investigation into allegations surrounding her father's security and medical care.

The MK party has sought to reassure supporters about the health of its leader, Jacob Zuma, confirming that the former president has been discharged from hospital and is actively involved in party matters as the organisation ramps up its campaign ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The update comes as the party prepares for another rally under its Dumela Mochisane (Hello, Neighbour) campaign on Sunday, a grassroots mobilisation drive aimed at strengthening support in communities across the country.

Zuma’s health

Speculation about Zuma’s health intensified in recent days after reports suggested he left the hospital and returned to his Nkandla home.

The 84-year-old Zuma has been receiving treatment at Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), since arriving by ambulance last week. Sources close to the MK party leader claim his health has deteriorated significantly and is at a “very concerning stage.”

Discharged

However, on Saturday, the MK party said Zuma recently underwent a routine medical check-up, during which doctors identified fatigue and advised a period of rest under medical supervision.

“Following a routine medical check-up, President Jacob Zuma’s highly skilled medical team identified fatigue and recommended a period of rest under medical supervision,” the party said.

According to the party, Zuma spent time recovering under doctors’ care at St Mary’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg before being discharged.

“We are pleased to confirm that H.E. President Zuma was discharged from hospital and returned home where he is actively engaging in MK Party matters,” the organisation said.

Recovery

The party sought to quell concerns about Zuma’s condition, insisting he has recovered well.

“The President is healthy and jovial,” it added.

While Zuma is not expected to participate in the rally as he continues to recuperate, party leaders say he remains closely involved in guiding the organisation and maintaining regular contact with its leadership.

The party’s deputy president, Duduzane Zuma, is expected to address the gathering as the MK party intensifies its election preparations.

Medical team

The party also thanked the medical team that cared for Zuma, as well as supporters who sent messages of concern and support during his recovery.

“The MK party extends its sincere appreciation to his medical team for their professional care. We thank the diplomatic community and the diaspora for the continued efforts of concern to the MK Party and the president.”

The MK party added that Zuma had personally taken note of the well wishes he received.

“President Zuma appreciates the concern shown towards him and remains grateful for the continued goodwill of South Africans.”

Elections

Despite his recent health scare, the MK Party said Zuma remains encouraged by work being carried out by party structures nationwide ahead of next month’s local government elections.

“President Zuma is delighted at the work being done in the wards and branches all over South Africa ahead of the Local Government elections in November 2026,” the party said.

Zuma’s daughters warning

Meanwhile, Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla demanded an urgent investigation into allegations surrounding her father’s security and medical care, warning that she would hold authorities accountable if anything happened to her father.

She raised concerns about alleged collusion between members of Zuma’s Presidential Protection Unit (PPU), certain MK party officials, and individuals close to him, claiming some officers may be influencing access to the former president and becoming involved in internal party disputes.

Probe

In a detailed letter to Presidential Protection Service Head Major General Wally Rhoode, Zuma-Sambudla also questioned aspects of Zuma’s medical treatment, expressing concern that doctors responsible for his care may not always be fully aware of treatments or medications administered outside their supervision.

She called for an independent probe into the allegations, arguing that political factionalism or personal interests should never compromise Zuma’s safety.

Saps national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, told The Citizen that police do not comment on any security-related aspects concerning a sitting head of state or former heads of state.