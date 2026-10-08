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Jacob Zuma gets clean bill of health after hospitalisation reports

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

8 October 2026

04:58 am

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Zuma's health came under scrutiny in previous years, having travelled to Moscow in Russia in 2023 for treatment of an undisclosed illness.

Jacob Zuma gets clean bill of health after hospitalisation reports

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

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Amid ongoing political activity, the MK party has confirmed that its president, Jacob Zuma, is in good health and is ready for the local government elections.

Zuma’s party confirmed that the former president completed his medical checkup on Wednesday, 7 October 2026.

Zuma healthy

“The president gets a full routine check-up twice a year. We hereby confirm that he is healthy and in good spirits. His campaign programme will continue accordingly,” said MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu.

Mahlangu did not provide further details about the medical examination or address reports surrounding Zuma’s arrival at hospital.

Illness

Zuma’s health came under scrutiny in previous years, having travelled to Moscow in Russia in 2023 for treatment of an undisclosed illness.

At the time, Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi confirmed that Zuma had left South Africa about two weeks earlier but declined to reveal details of his condition, citing doctor-patient confidentiality. He also said it was unclear when Zuma would return.

Battles

The revelation came shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to appeal a ruling that found former Correctional Services commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful.

The apex court held that the appeal had no reasonable prospects of success and dismissed it with costs.

Zuma is still a fit man despite his advanced age.

Zuma fit

At 84, Zuma is actively leading his MK party while battling several legal challenges, from his arms deal to private prosecution matters.

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During an MK party combatants assembly in Richmond, in the Moses Mabhida region of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Zuma took to the stage to show veterans he is still active.

Zuma said he doesn’t want “weak” people, but “fit” people, while showing the audience he can still run, to applause from supporters.

Read more on these topics

Jacob Zuma KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Local/municipal elections Russia uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

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