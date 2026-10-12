Jacob Zuma health concerns grow as foundation slams media frenzy

The Foundation said President Cyril Ramaphosa should demonstrate what it described as a "genuine commitment" to Zuma's well-being and dignity.

With former president Jacob Zuma still receiving treatment under the care of the surgeon-general for what has been described as a serious condition, the Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back at speculation surrounding his health, condemning what it calls a “media frenzy” fuelled by rumours, misinformation and relentless public scrutiny.

The 84-year-old Zuma has been receiving treatment at the Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KZN, since arriving by ambulance on Tuesday, with sources close to the MK party leader claiming his health has deteriorated significantly and remains at a “very concerning stage.”

Zuma’s health

Zuma’s MK party said it was for a routine health check and that he was “healthy and in good spirits.”

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwandile Manyi has slammed the scrutiny Zuma’s health has received.

“When the country’s current Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, was reportedly unwell for approximately two months, we did not witness this kind of media frenzy. There was no apparent minute-by-minute demand for updates, nor did we see the same intensity of media attention surrounding his recovery.

“Yet, when it comes to H.E. President Zuma, the media appears unable to resist turning every development into a matter of intense national speculation. One is left wondering: Is this really about concern for his health, or is there something else driving this disproportionate level of interest?” Manyi said.

The public

Manyi claims the media has a legitimate role to play in keeping the public informed.

“However, there is a difference between responsible reporting and coverage that fuels anxiety, encourages speculation and creates unnecessary public panic. President Zuma deserves the same dignity, privacy and consideration that should be afforded to any person facing a health challenge. His health should not become an opportunity for sensationalism.

“The question is simple: Why does the media apply such different standards, and who benefits from turning President Zuma’s health into a national spectacle? South Africans deserve responsible journalism, not a constant cycle of speculation and alarm. Let President Zuma recover in privacy and dignity.”

Ramaphosa’s commitment

Manyi also said President Cyril Ramaphosa should demonstrate what he described as a “genuine commitment” to Zuma’s well-being and dignity.

“If President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Presidency are genuinely committed to the well-being and dignity of H.E. President Jacob Zuma, this commitment should be reflected in practical and meaningful action,” Manyi said.

“The proper maintenance of the Nkandla homestead, through the relevant public works structures, and the replacement of his ageing fleet are matters that warrant serious consideration. Regardless of political differences, respect for former Heads of State and the preservation of their dignity should remain an important principle of our constitutional democracy,” Manyi said.

“Leadership is ultimately measured not only by words, but by the consistency with which principles are translated into action. There is much more that could be said on this matter, but the central point remains: dignity, respect and due care for former Heads of State should be demonstrated through responsible and tangible action,” Manyi added.

Wishing Zuma well

Ramaphosa has said Zuma has “not been well” and the military’s surgeon-general “has been well briefed”.

“We wish President Zuma well. We wish him a very quick recovery, and we want him to be well and up and continuing to serve the people of South Africa in whichever way.”

What if Zuma dies?

Political analyst and North-West University professor André Duvenhage believes the implications of Zuma’s health struggles could be profound on SA politics.

“We don’t know the seriousness of it, and we aren’t sure if it’s only a regular process,” Duvenhage said.

However, he noted that his assessment of the political environment suggests the situation may be more serious than publicly stated.

“My reading of the political environment, the body language of the situation, is telling me that this is most probably more serious.”

Military deployment

A weekend report claimed a military deployment to KwaZulu-Natal could form part of contingency planning should Zuma die.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has not confirmed this as a reason for the deployment, or commented on the claim as yet.

The speculation follows memories of the July 2021 unrest that erupted after Zuma’s arrest for contempt of court.

The violence and widespread looting across KZN and Gauteng left about 354 people dead and resulted in more than 5 500 arrests, prompting one of the largest domestic military deployments in democratic South Africa.