‘Very close family member’ arrested over Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder, police defend investigation

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning.

Residents march to Florida police station demanding answers following the death of Jayden-Lee Meek on 17 May 2025 in Roodepoort. Picture: Gallo Images

A “very close family member” has been arrested in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.

Meek’s body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his family’s complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg.

He was reported missing the day before. The 11-year-old boy had been dropped off by his scholar transport outside the complex.

Woman arrested over Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder

According to Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Fred Kekana, a 31-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning.

“It’s saddening, heartbreaking and disturbing to come to this type of situation.

“What I’ll confirm is that a 31-year-old lady was arrested this morning by our team, comprising our provincial investigation unit, our provincial tracking team, working with Florida detectives.

“A very, very close family person is the one arrested. It’s heartbreaking,” he told the media on Friday.

Kekana confirmed that the suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The provincial deputy police commissioner also addressed public criticism over the police’s handling of Meek’s case.

Last month, members of parliament (MPs) were told that the victim’s family had anticipated swift action from the Florida police station.

ALSO READ: Parliament criticises police’s ‘lethargy’ when responding to missing persons cases

Instead, they reportedly experienced delays and a “shocking lack of unpreparedness”.

Parliament heard allegations that, had the police acted promptly and launched a search party, the child might have been saved.

It was further claimed that the family and community were forced to lead the search effort themselves due to the “continued incompetence, lack of urgency and unwillingness” by the police to respond adequately.

Kekana responded to the allegations on Friday, calling them “worrying”.

“We were labelled as if nothing was done from various groupings who were not even at the scene, who don’t know or didn’t even know what is happening with the investigation.

“Even two weeks back, we had to appear before the parliamentary portfolio committee on police, [where we] were lashed based on this case,” he said.

WATCH: Community outrage over Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder

“As the police, firstly I would like to indicate we do investigations and arrest after. We don’t arrest to investigate, and that’s what happened.

“We managed to get a warrant of arrest yesterday and this morning we pounced on her; unaware and unexpected.

“She knew she’s a suspect. Through her conscience, she knew,” the provincial deputy police commissioner added.

Police mum on possible motive

Kekana urged the public to give police space to carry out their duties properly.

“Don’t put them under unnecessary and undue pressure because there are processes that must be followed.

“Amongst them, for example, we went everywhere to get even the ballistic and forensic report, which now we are confident.”

Furthermore, he explained that the case docket had been submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

While Kekana refrained from revealing a possible motive, he said further details would be shared in due course.

“We cannot divulge now the reasons, but as you know, the case will be appearing in court on Monday.

“I’ll meet you in court… because that’s where even the names and identity of the suspect will be revealed.”

Kekana expressed his disbelief that the woman could commit such a crime against an “innocent soul”.

NOW READ: Joshlin joins long list of missing girls in South Africa