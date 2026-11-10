JMPD arrests 164 drivers for driving under the influence ahead of festive season

JMPD reiterated that there is a zero-tolerance approach towards reckless driving behaviour that puts innocent lives at risk.

Members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) have arrested a total of 164 motorists for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol across various regions and specialised units.

These operations were conducted between 2 November and 8 November 2026, showing that driving under the influence remains one of the leading contributors to road crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

164 arrested

JMPD reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to reckless driving behaviour that puts innocent lives at risk.

All 164 suspects were detained and processed at various South African Police Service (Saps) stations across the City of Johannesburg and will face criminal charges in court.

JMPD has urged all motorists to take personal responsibility before getting behind the wheel.

‘If you drink, don’t drive’

“If you intend to consume alcohol, please plan by designating a sober driver or using alternative transport options, such as e-hailing services,” said JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla

Fihla emphasised that their operational roadblocks, patrols, and Alcohol Evidence Centres (AECs) will continue to operate 24 hours a day to keep Johannesburg’s roads safe for everyone.

“If you drink, do not drive,” Fihla concluded.