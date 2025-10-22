Cops vs cops 2.0: JMPD arrests 7 Saps officers for kidnapping and extortion

Last week, Saps officers arrested JMPD officers conducting an intelligence-driven stolen vehicle recovery operation in Bekkersdal.

There appears to be tension between two Gauteng law enforcement agencies with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (Saps) arresting each other.

The most recent arrest was executed by members of the JMPD tactical reaction unit, which arrested seven Saps officers on charges of extortion and kidnapping.

Saps allegedly demand money from illegal miner

Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku says the arrests follow an incident involving an illegal miner – also known as a zama zama – found in possession of material used to refine gold.

“The incident unfolded when the Saps officers allegedly demanded R5 000 from the zama zama, later escalating their demand to R30 000,” Tshwaku said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The police officers are said to have transported the individual to a loaning facility to secure the payment. While awaiting the funds, the JMPD unit intervened, apprehending the officers on the scene,” he said.

Tshwaku said the zama zama is providing a statement to authorities.

The arrested officers are being detained at Booysens police station, where a case of extortion and kidnapping has been opened.

“The JMPD remains committed to upholding the rule of law and rooting out corruption,” Tshwaku said.

“Investigations are ongoing and further details will be provided as they become available.”

Saps arrest JMPD officers

Last week, Saps officers swooped in and arrested JMPD officers conducting an intelligence-driven stolen vehicle recovery operation in Bekkersdal near Westonaria on the West Rand.

The incident occurred on Friday when JMPD’s reaction and vehicle recovery units were acting on intelligence about a suspected stolen vehicle linked to a notorious illegal mining syndicate kingpin.

Commenting after the incident, Tshwaku said the Saps officers from Bekkersdal police station arrived unannounced while the JMPD officers were securing evidence and preparing for impoundment.

He said they arrested the metro police on “baseless and fabricated charges”.

In a blatant abuse of power, the MMC said, the Saps members confiscated the officers’ personal firearms, cellphones and official vehicles, detaining them for the entire weekend without due process.

Tshwaku said the incident underscored a disturbing pattern of interference and hostility that undermines collaborative law enforcement efforts in Gauteng and endangers public safety.

