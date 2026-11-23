WhatsApp messages allegedly revealed a close-knit relationship between JMPD's Johannes Mokgatle, Molefe and his associates.

Suspended Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer Johannes Mokgatle was allegedly more than just an informant for murder-accused businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe and his associates, with WhatsApp messages suggesting he was part of their criminal network and may have participated in its activities.

This emerged during the continued testimony of Witness C, a South African Police Service (Saps) officer who is a member of the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations (GCI-Ops), before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Witness C, who testified partly in camera, presented evidence suggesting that Mokgatle had established close relationships with Molefe and several other individuals accused of involvement in the murder of engineer Armand Swart.

Molefe is charged alongside alleged hitmen Musa Kekena and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, as well as former police officer Michael Pule Tau.

JMPD officer’s ties to KT Molefe and Big Five cartel

According to Witness C, WhatsApp conversations extracted from Mokgatle’s iPhone 14 in February 2025, his own statements and affidavits from his JMPD supervisors pointed to relationships that extended beyond ordinary personal or professional associations.

The communications allegedly portrayed Mokgatle as an insider within the group.

“Mr Mokgatle was not a casual acquaintance of the three accused.

“He, they and Mr Molefe describe themselves in the communications as a family and a brotherhood,” Witness C told the commission on Monday.

The police officer emphasised that Mokgatle’s relationship with the accused went beyond providing them with information.

“The communications contained a number of exchanges which, in my view, suggest that Mr Mokgatle did not merely assist the accused from a distance but took part in or was being drawn into their work.”

Watch the Madlanga commission below:

Witness C highlighted references to “The Firm” in the messages, which is believed to refer to the Big Five cartel, also known as “The Farm”, an alleged criminal organisation linked to Molefe.

“The words used are significant. As previous witnesses have explained, the Big Five is also known as The Firm, [and] a JMPD officer speaks of having a place in The Firm of a commander and an old man to whom he answers [to] or feeling like an orphan when excluded.”

He further testified the alleged hierarchy placed Mokgatle under Tau, who in turn reported to Molefe, with Molefe allegedly answering to the late taxi boss Jotham “King Mswazi” Msibi, who was believed to head the cartel.

“In Mr Tau’s own conversations, however, the commander is Mr Molefe and the old man in these exchanges seems to be Mr Mswazi.”

Mokgatle ‘abused’ position

The alleged relationship was also reflected in Mokgatle’s alleged use of police resources and access to confidential information.

Witness C accused the suspended officer of exploiting his position to assist Molefe and his associates.

“Mr Mokgatle repeatedly used his position as a law enforcement officer for their benefit.

“He ran vehicle registration numbers through police systems on request and sent back the owners’ names, identity numbers and addresses.

“He passed on internal police operational reports and on the day of Mr Molefe’s arrest, he used a JMPD vehicle to confront the Saps members who were keeping Mr Molefe’s house under observation.”

The commission previously heard that Mokgatle, who is attached to the JMPD’s K9 unit, arrived at Molefe’s Sandhurst residence on 6 December 2024, when the businessman was arrested in connection with Swart’s murder despite being off duty on medical grounds.