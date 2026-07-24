JMPD investigates officers filmed pulling motorist from vehicle [VIDEO]

Video shared on social media detailed an incident where a JMPD forcefully removes a driver from his vehicle.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers are facing investigation after they were filmed aggressively throwing a driver from the cabin of his vehicle.

JMPD on Friday confirmed that it was aware of the incident and vowed to address the situation as a matter of urgency.

The DA in Johannesburg has since urged the city’s executive to make an example of the officer by charging him criminally.

Altercation involving JMPD officers

A video shared on social media this week shows part of the altercation from inside the vehicle.

The vehicle is pulled over by JMPD with an officer approaching the driver, whose demeanour is friendly at first.

The officer takes a stern tone, telling him to “voetsek”, with the driver responding with a request for the officer to conduct himself in a more respectful manner.

Asked why he was being sworn at, the officer responds in Zulu that, “I’m swearing at you because you are disrespectful”.

The officer reacts aggressively, grabbing the driver by the throat, lifting him out of his seat as he waves to his passenger for assistance.

In reaching for his phone, the passenger distracts the JMPD officer, who releases the driver, and the confrontation continues verbally.

The driver demands not to be spoken to like a child and refuses to hand over his licence after being requested to do so by a second officer.

After 40 seconds of the recorded verbal arguments, at least two officers begin removing the man from the cabin of his vehicle.

An officer then again grabs the driver by the throat, pulling him out of the vehicle and throwing him to the asphalt.

WATCH: Driver pulled from vehicle by JMPD

The victim is encouraged to open a criminal case of assault with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (@RSA_IPID) against the @JoburgMPD Metro Police Officer.



Such conduct by a law enforcement official is unacceptable, unlawful, and wholly inappropriate. The use of… – Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (@CrimeWatch_RSA) July 23, 2026

JMPD ‘condemns any abuse of power’

JMPD said it had not received a formal complaint, but the social media evidence demanded that the department act.

“To ensure a thorough and complete investigation, we strongly encourage the complainants to come forward and provide formal statements to investigators.

“As an organisation, the JMPD unequivocally condemns any abuse of power, misconduct, corruption, or unprofessional behaviour that undermines public trust and damages the integrity of law enforcement.

DA Johannesburg shadow MMC for public safety Solomon Maila argued that the officers had broken the law in using an unjustified level of force.

Maila said the party had written to Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero to intervene by criminally charging the aggressors.

“This will help protect the public image of the JMPD, as the incident clearly brings the public safety department into disrepute.

“The primary function of JMPD officers is to serve and protect the six million residents of the city, not harm the very residents they are meant to protect,” Maila concluded.