Jobs are safe from AI – for now but roles changing rapidly

AI may be coming for parts of your job, but it is not about to pull the rug out from under your job yet, SA recruitment data shows.

Artificial intelligence may be coming for parts of your job, but it is not about to pull the rug out from under your job – yet.

Despite growing fears that AI could wipe out legions of jobs, SA recruitment data collected by job site Pnet does not show widespread replacement of workers by machines.

AI not wiping out jobs yet but repetitive tasks disappearing

Instead, it says jobs are changing, repetitive tasks are starting to disappear and employers are looking for people who know how to work with AI.

It comes as a new Pew Research Centre study found people across the world are far more likely to believe AI will destroy jobs than create them. In 34 of the 37 countries included in the research, people were more likely to expect AI to result in fewer jobs over the next 20 years.

South Africa was included in the survey and in Mzansi only 44% of people fear AI will lead to fewer jobs, while the majority do not expect binary code to replace their function.

There was no evidence yet of widespread displacement of workers by AI in the country, Pnet spokesperson Anja Bates said.

“Our vacancy advertising data does not suggest that AI-driven headcount reduction is a major trend,” she said.

Companies using tech to get more value out of existing teams

Instead, companies seem to be using the technology to get more value out of existing teams and fill skills gaps.

“In a labour market characterised by high unemployment, the more immediate focus for many employers is on using AI to augment existing teams, improve productivity and address skills gaps rather than simply replacing workers with AI.”

Bates said the more immediate question was how jobs and the skills required to perform them would change.

She cited the example of a personal assistant, whose job today can look markedly different to the same position three years ago.

AI can assist with meeting notes, summarising discussions, routine e-mails, scheduling meetings and even creating presentations.

AI taking on more routine admin

“The job has not disappeared, but AI is taking on more of the routine admin, leaving the personal assistant to focus more on coordination and human relationships,” she said.

But in the short to medium term, there have been some casualties. There was a downward trend in available data capture positions as AI becomes capable of automating much of the work, Bates said.

Administrative clerks, data-entry workers, first-line customer service agents, telemarketers, payroll clerks and some insurance back office workers could be vulnerable.

Pnet’s August 2025 Market Trends Report found demand for AI-related skills in advertised jobs had increased 79% in three years.

It had risen 352% since 2019, while the first half of 2025 recorded a 77% increase in AI-related vacancies, compared with the same period a year earlier.

AI-related skills advertised increased 79% in three years

Companies are looking for technology specialists with machine learning, natural language processing, AI-tool development and chatbot development skills, Bates said.

Employers are also looking for experience with tools including ChatGPT, Dext and Zapier. “Professionals who build AI-related skills will thus be better positioned to remain competitive in an evolving job market.”

South Africa’s employment environment could complicate things as the country battles sustained high unemployment numbers, while simultaneously experiencing shortages of specialist skills in areas including engineering, management, finance and technology.

AI could potentially supplement scarce human expertise rather than replace it.

Smaller companies could use AI to access capabilities that were previously too expensive, while workers with limited specialist training could use the technology to extend what they are able to do, Bates said.

New jobs could emerge

New jobs could also emerge around AI implementation, data, digital services and oversight.

“Do not worry about being replaced by AI, but embrace the opportunity to learn new skills and competencies,” she said.