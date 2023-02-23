These Joburg areas might experience water supply disruptions due to substation fire

Citizen Reporter

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in the Greater Roodepoort/Randburg area, Langlaagte/ Southdale and the Soweto areas about a City Power substation that caught fire in Eikenhof, resulting in a power outage.

This outage will affect the Eikenhoff Pump station and cause a water supply disruption that will affect the above areas.

“All the areas getting direct supply from Rand Water will be impacted heavily by this incident,” said Johannesburg Water.

It said it would place water tankers at strategic areas like clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and libraries.

“We have begun to throttle water at 50%. Once the levels reach 1%, the reservoirs will be switched off to preserve the infrastructure.

“City Power technicians have been dispatched to the site and we should be able to determine the extent of the damage. Assessments will be conducted after the site has been declared safe.”

Residents have been urged to use water sparingly during this time as Johannesburg Water does not have turnaround times.

Hospitals, clinics and schools have been urged to contact Johannesburg Water should they need alternative water supply.

Areas that might be affected:

Roodepoort/Randburg area:

Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans (all ext), Wilropark (all ext), Helderkruin (all ext), Constantia Kloof (all ext), Allens Nek (all ext), Weltevreden (all ext), Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery (all ext), Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park (all ext), Constantia Park, Honeydew (all ext), Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randparkridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park (all ext), Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, Honeydew (all ext), parts of Northriding.

Langlaagte/ Southdale area:

Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmerentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff (all ext).

Soweto Areas:

Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dobsonville, Naturena, Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo,Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi and all extensions, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiavelo and extensions, Protea North, Protea South, Dhlamini and extensions, Eldorado Park and all extensions, Klipspruit west and Klipspruit

Hospitals affected:

Wilgeheuwel, Flora Clinic, Olivedale, Helen Joseph, Crescent Clinic, Garden City, Rahima Moosa, Baragwanath , Tshepo Themba, Lesedi Clinic.

Major burst at Palmiet pump station

Johannesburg Water also warned several Johannesburg suburbs that are serviced by the Palmiet pump station, that might experience low water pressure from Thursday afternoon.

This comes after Rand Water experienced a major burst on its bulk infrastructure, which impacted the Palmiet pump station system that is currently pumping below 50%.

Areas that might experience water issues:

The affected systems include the South Hills tower, Alexander Park reservoir, Linksfield reservoir, Randjieslaagte reservoir, Diepsloot reservoir, Erand reservoir and tower, Grand Central reservoir and tower, President Park reservoir and tower, Rabie Ridge reservoir and tower, Corporate Park reservoir and tower, Randjesfontein reservoir and tower, Steyn City reservoir, Modder Hill reservoir, Linbro Park reservoir, Marlboro reservoir, Illovo reservoir and tower, Morningside reservoir, Bryanston reservoirs and tower, as well as the Dunkeld reservoir.

Rand Water technical teams are on site working to repair the valves.