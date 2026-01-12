Water declared safe to drink in these Joburg areas after ‘smelly’ crisis

Customers are advised to flush their internal plumbing systems before using the water.

Joburg Water has confirmed that water in parts of Johannesburg is safe and suitable for consumption, following complaints about its quality.

The utility issued an alert last week, 30 December 2025, about “smelly water” and possible water contamination affecting Albertina Sisulu Road and surrounding streets (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th avenues, as well as 10th Street) in the Joburg CBD and Bezuidenhout Valley (Bez Valley).

The utility has declared the water in Johannesburg CBD and Bezuidenhout Valley safe to drink.

Smelly water

This comes after residents reported a strong smell emanating from their tap water on Monday, 29 December 2025.

Last week, concerns over the “smelly” and contaminated water quality in parts of Johannesburg were alleviated after Joburg Water confirmed that most samples met drinking water standards.

Flush; drink up

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the investigation and interventions related to water quality in parts of Bezuidenhout Valley have been concluded.

“Recent test results confirm that the water is safe and suitable for consumption. Water supply will now be restored to the affected areas. Customers are advised to flush their internal plumbing systems before use to remove any residual water and ensure optimal quality.

“Our technical teams will continue to monitor the system and implement any necessary interventions. In areas still experiencing low pressure or no supply, alternative water will continue to be provided daily until the system fully recovers and stabilises. Water is a shared resource, and ensuring equitable distribution remains a top priority,” Shabalala said.

Johannesburg Water remains committed to providing safe and reliable water services across the city that meet nationally recognised water quality and safety requirements.

Joburg Water tender

Meanwhile, a Johannesburg Water tender award to two companies for the supply and delivery of potable water on an “as and when required” basis for a period of 36 months has been set aside and declared invalid by the High Court in Johannesburg.

Judge Evette Dippenaar ruled that Johannesburg Water’s tender lapsed before any award was made. The court reviewed and set aside the award to Builtpro Construction (Pty) Ltd and Nutinox (Pty) Ltd, declaring it constitutionally invalid.

Application

The judgment, handed down this month, follows an application by the unsuccessful tenderer, LTC Holding CC, which had been providing services to Johannesburg Water on a month-to-month basis until 1 November 2024.

Johannesburg Water published an invitation to tender in July 2023, with an initial closing date and time of 10.30am on 31 August 2023.

It claimed the tender validity period was validly extended to 4 May 2024, but the parties disputed the validity of these extensions.

