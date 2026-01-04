Weather warning: Watch out for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Sunday

The South African Weather Service on Saturday issued an orange-level warning and yellow alerts for severe weather.

As thousands of motorists return home from their festive breaks, severe weather could affect visibility and road conditions in Johannesburg.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Saturday issued an orange-level warning and yellow alerts for flooding, strong winds, and heavy rain across Gauteng, Free State, North West, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga for Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms

An orange level 5 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms, resulting in flooding of susceptible roads and settlements, and damage to low-lying bridges/areas and infrastructure due to heavy downpours and strong, damaging winds.

“The storms are expected over the eastern parts of the Free State, the eastern parts of the North West, Gauteng, and the western parts of Limpopo, as well as the Highveld of Mpumalanga,” Saws said.

ALSO READ: Toll Concession warns motorists to brace for heavy traffic on N3 as holidaymakers return home

High alert

Amid wet weather, Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the services would be on high alert.

“It is raining across most parts of Johannesburg. EMS advises all road users to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and avoid overtaking. The roads are slippery; drivers are urged to drive safely.”

Khumalo advised motorists to keep their vehicle lights on and maintain a safe following distance.

Weather across SA

Meanwhile, other parts of the country will also experience adverse weather conditions.

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with the potential for localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, and localised damage to infrastructure due to heavy downpours and strong, damaging winds.

The storms are expected over the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of both the Free State and North West, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and along the escarpment of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

In Gauteng, residents can expect cloudy and warm weather with widespread showers and thundershowers throughout the day.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Panic as heavy rain causes partial ceiling collapse at Northgate Shopping Centre