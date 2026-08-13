Joburg hiker rescued after surviving freezing night in the Drakensberg

Hussain Kotwal, an auditor from Auckland Park, had checked into Lake Naverone for a five‑night stay.

A 24‑year‑old Johannesburg man’s solo hike in the southern Drakensberg turned into a harrowing fight for survival when he became lost near Rhino Peak, forcing him to endure sub‑zero temperatures overnight before being rescued by a helicopter.

Hussain Kotwal, an auditor from Auckland Park, had checked into Lake Naverone on 30 July for a five‑night stay.

Lost

He summited Rhino Peak at midday and described the views as “breathtaking.” But on his descent, multiple exit paths confused him, and he got lost.

“I took the first path… then realised I had taken the wrong one. The snow had covered the terrain. At around 14:30 I realised I was in trouble,” he told Caxton News Network.

With his phone battery dying, Kotwal braced for a night in the freezing mountains.

“I was cold and fatigued. My body and legs were warm, but my feet were extremely cold. I removed my socks and placed them inside my jacket against my chest to warm them, and I placed my feet inside my bag. Being a religious man, it was prayer that helped me get through the night and kept me alive.”

Struggle

At 03:30am he spotted torches in the distance, and by 09:30am rescuers reached him.

“I was frozen. I remember tying the laces of my frozen shoes to throw around my shoulders and taking the hand of my rescuers. Looking back, my position was absurd; to have survived considering all the snow, lack of sun and space to rest.”

Rescue

Rescue teams from Berg Protection Services, the Mountain Rescue Club, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, and Underberg EMS worked overnight to reach him.

“For a while, it was touch and go for the hiker as temperatures dropped to -6°C and below. In the Berg, the weather can change at any point, and to hike alone is dangerous. It was a remarkable rescue made possible through teamwork and determination,” said Theuns van Aardt, GM of Berg Protection Services.

Warning

Kotwal was treated for frostbite and hypothermia but is recovering.

“Going forward, I will no longer hike alone and advise others to do the same.”

Rhino Peak is situated in the Garden Castle Nature Reserve, a short drive from Lake Naverone, and is known for its challenging terrain and unpredictable weather.

Weather

Kotwal’s ordeal comes as cold and windy conditions continue to grip Gauteng and other parts of the country, with rain forecast for the Eastern Cape after heavy snowfall. Forecasters said snow remains visible in high‑lying areas of the Eastern Cape, Lesotho, and southern KwaZulu‑Natal.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned motorists to take caution, as black ice could make travel treacherous. Gauteng Weather also sounded the alarm for damaging winds.

“The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for damaging winds with potential threats including localised infrastructure damage, crosswinds, and dust storm risks,” it said.

Persistent rain, light snowfall, howling winds, and bitterly cold weather have gripped parts of Gauteng, driven by a rare cut‑off low weather system.