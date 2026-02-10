News

JMPD not involved in operation that killed alleged Nigerian drug dealer – MMC

By Faizel Patel

10 February 2026

Police confirmed that a case of murder was registered for investigation.

Joburg MMC slams reports JMPD part of operation in which Nigerian drug dealer was killed

Picture: File

Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku has slammed reports that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) was part of an operation where an alleged Nigerian drug dealer was killed.

The incident reportedly occurred while ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Councillor Xolani Khumalo, was participating in the operation while filming his Moja Love TV show, Sizokthola.

Murder

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that a case of murder was registered for investigation.

“Preliminary investigation showed that there was a production company filming in the area and that there were shots fired, allegedly by the production team’s security.”

ALSO READ: Suspected CIT robber arrested with explosives in KZN

‘JMPD had no knowledge of operation’

Tshwaku’s spokesperson, Rhulani Mgwambane, said the MMC has noted the misleading reports that JMPD was involved in the operation.

“The MMC would like to put on record that the JMPD had no knowledge of the said operation and was not part of it. The JMPD only responded to a request for backup from the South African Police Service (Saps) when the community started revolting because of the incident.

“We encourage the law to take its course and for all those involved to be held accountable,” said Mgwambane.

Operation defended

Meanwhile, Khumalo defended the use of force during the operation, framing it as a necessary response to what it describes as entrenched criminal networks that have long operated with impunity in the metropolitan area.

“We are facing violent resistance from drug syndicates, but we must push forward to rid our communities of this scourge.”

Khumalo said the shooting reflects the broader challenge of confronting organised crime in communities that have been terrorised by drug-related violence and intimidation.

“For too long, drug syndicates have terrorised our communities through violence, intimidation and total disregard for the law,” Khumalo said.

Police said investigations are continuing.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane

ALSO READ: Husband kills wife, turns gun on himself in murder suicide in Limpopo

