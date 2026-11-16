Joburg public pools all to close

No estimated date for reopenings as temperatures soar.

Even as parties are locked in negotiations which will determine the future of the City of Joburg, the municipality revealed yet another collapse in service delivery, announcing that municipal public swimming pools will be closing this week – because there is not enough chlorine in stock to keep the water clean.

From today, all public swimming pools will be closed due to what the municipality says is a critical chlorine shortage.

Temperatures are set to reach the 30ºC this week, with the South African Weather Service predicting a hotter than average summer.

City of Joburg acknowledges the public’s frustration

The city’s department of community development acknowledged the “immense frustration” the decision would cause, but said untreated pools pose a health risk to swimmers.

The department said it had activated “emergency procurement protocols” to purchase chlorine and other pool chemicals.

It claimed technical teams will begin work as soon as stock is replenished.

“We know how vital our public pools are to families and young people trying to beat the heat,” said community development acting director Mbulelo Bezu.

“However, the health and safety of our residents must come first. Operating unchlorinated pools is unsafe, so we made the difficult decision to close the facilities while we urgently resolve this supply chain disruption.”

No reopening schedule

Bezu asked communities to be patient, but did not commit to a projected reopening schedule.

“We anticipate reopening pools once the process is complete and will provide daily progress updates,” Bezu said.

The municipality missed its initial 1 September reopening date, only reopening a select number of pools in mid-October, after missing a revised 1 October deadline.

The chemical shortage and an insufficient number of lifeguards and cashiers were cited as the reasons for the late opening.

At least 3 750kg of swimming pool chemicals were sourced in October to facilitate the reopening of 26 of the city’s 57 public pools.

Public pools remain adequately staffed

Additionally, the city required 160 lifeguards and 40 additional cashiers to ensure the facilities were adequately staffed.

In the two-and-a-half months since the expected 1 September reopening, no public pool in Johannesburg would have been open for more than 39 days as of today’s closures.

DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille, who in her campaign pointed out the sorry state of municipal pools, said: “The point about the pools and the fact that Joburg cannot afford chlorine for swimming pools reveals how bankrupt the city is.

“If they cannot afford chlorine, how long will it take for us to have a repeat of Bronkhorstspruit?”

DA Joburg councillor Daniel Schay said: “It is absolutely unacceptable that a department responsible for managing public swimming pools for just six months of the year cannot plan adequately for that period.

“This reflects a serious lack of leadership, governance and basic planning.”