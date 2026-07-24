Joburg push to convert transit visitors into staying guests

Satsa CEO David Frost says city offers richest mix of culture food nightlife heritage but seen as gateway to Cape Town or Kruger.

Johannesburg has the potential to reclaim its status as a destination of choice, rather than merely South Africa’s gateway, says Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) chief executive David Frost.

“Johannesburg has traditionally been seen as the place visitors fly into before heading to Cape Town or the Kruger.

Joburg aims to reclaim destination status

“Yet it offers one of the richest combinations of culture, history, food, entertainment, shopping, events and urban experiences anywhere in Africa.

“The opportunity now is to convert transit visitors into visitors who stay longer, spend more and experience the city,” Frost said.

Satsa has deliberately positioned Johannesburg as host city for its national conference, ensuring hundreds of tourism decision-makers experienced the city first-hand.

Many delegates left surprised by Joburg’s diversity – its food scene, nightlife, heritage and quality tourism products.

Central to this push is Satsa’s partnership with Jozi My Jozi, an initiative that builds local pride and encourages residents to rediscover their city and become its ambassadors.

“Strong local advocacy builds a stronger tourism destination,” Frost said.

Satsa’s three-year strategy with Joburg Tourism

Satsa’s three-year strategy with Joburg Tourism, now in final procurement stages, focuses on growing domestic visitation before expanding regionally and internationally.

“Our role is to help turn Johannesburg’s tourism assets into market-ready, bookable experiences,” Frost said.

This includes packaging accommodation, attractions, transport, restaurants and experiences into compelling itineraries.

“Visitors don’t buy attractions, they buy experiences. Complete, easy-to-book packages make Johannesburg much easier to sell.”

Frost emphasised the triangular partnership: Joburg Tourism provides destination leadership, Jozi My Jozi ensures clean, safe spaces and local pride, while Satsa unites businesses to deliver the visitor experience.

“Together we’re making Johannesburg easier to discover, easier to book and, ultimately, a city visitors choose to stay in – not just pass through.”

Conferences and exhibitions industry evolving beyond venues

At a recent tourism strategic networking gathering, Naru Group founder and managing director Refilwe Mosia said the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions industry is evolving beyond venues.

“The real question is not which destination has the best venue, but which destination delivers an unforgettable experience and creates a lasting legacy.

“Increasingly, the answer is South Africa – because our events are about connecting people, driving investment, showcasing innovation and creating opportunities that extend long after the closing ceremony is over,” Mosia said.

Blessing Mmola, in a presentation on behalf of the hospitality industry, said the biggest risk in a hotel today is not an empty room, but a bored guest.

“The value of their stay is no longer defined by the room you sold, but by the experience you connect them to.

“Experience is no longer a department; it is your competitive advantage.”