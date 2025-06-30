Joburg residents brace for planned 50-hour water maintenance: These areas are affected

The maintenance work will take place on the bulk supplier’s Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes systems.

Johannesburg Water has reminded residents of a 50-hour maintenance schedule, which is expected to impact some of its water systems.

The maintenance work will take place on the bulk suppliers, Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes systems, from 30 June to 2 July 2025.

Water

“Residents may experience poor pressure to no water during the maintenance period. However, arrangements will be made for an alternative supply to affected areas.

“Residents are encouraged to store water in preparation for the maintenance. Once the maintenance is completed, it will take several days for the systems to fully recover and for normal supply to return,” Joburg Water said.

The utility said it will provide further updates on the progress of the maintenance.

The maintenance will be conducted as follows:

Eikenhof

The work involves the repair of a pipe leak at Zuikerbosch Plant from 5am on Monday. It will take 48 hours to complete the work.

Affected areas include

Commando System (Hursthill, Brixton and Crosby)

Lenasia Systems, Randburg/ Roodepoort Systems

Soweto Systems, Crown Gardens Res

Eagles Nest Res, and Aeroton Res

“Pumping will be reduced to 50% for the duration of the 48-hour maintenance.”

Zwartkopjes

The work involves valves replacements at Zwartkopjes Station from 5am on Monday. It will take 50 hours to complete the work.

Affected areas include

Crown Gardens, Eagles

Nest Res, Parktown, Berea, Forrest Hill, Alan Manor

Naturena, and Hector Norris Pump Station

“No pumping for the duration of the maintenance work.”

Recovery

Joburg Water said residents should take note that it may take several days for the water system to fully recover and for normal supply to return once the maintenance is completed.

Last week, City Power and Joburg Water officials cut illegal water and electricity connections at a Houghton property where 90 undocumented foreign nationals were found living in squalid and unsafe conditions.

The disconnections came after the City of Johannesburg’s public safety department and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) raided the property at 8 Tenth Avenue, Houghton, on Wednesday.

