‘I’ve been shocked three times’: Joburg residents zapped while showering, washing dishes

City Power said the issue could be fixed in about a week, but it could take longer.

Some residents in Sandringham were left without electricity on 30 October after weeks of dangerous voltage spikes and electric shocks in their homes.

City Power confirmed that it switched off supply to the affected customers in George Avenue as a safety measure on Thursday.

It said repairs would only start once about 300 metres of replacement cable arrived, which could take roughly a week.

“City Power has taken the decision to switch off the affected customers until the repairs have been completed and all checks have confirmed that it is safe to restore the electricity supply,” the utility told The Citizen on Friday.

Residents shocked in showers and at kitchen sinks

Isabella Rowan, who has lived in the street for 24 years, said she was shocked in her bathtub on 9 October.

She said the service delivery in the area had declined over the years.

“We’ve had electricity problems, water problems, like you cannot believe,” she explained.

According to Rowan, neighbours were also hurt. One woman’s blouse melted after brushing against a switched-off electric stove, and a neighbour’s son was shocked while washing dishes.

Others were shocked by bath taps and in the shower, and some households switched to plastic tubs because they feared the sink.

Rowan said she was one of the people who had been shocked during the high-voltage fluctuations.

“On the 9th of October is when I experienced a shock in the bathroom, in the bathtub with the shower.

“I’ve received three shocks through this period of time,” she said.

Rowan seemed to have maintained her sense of humour throughout the ordeal. She shared that the experience was a nightmare, using a pun to say it was shocking.

“The first one was the most intense shock where I actually got a picture of the glow on the plug after I got out of the shower and went and got my phone to take the picture after I’d been shocked. It was absolutely scary,” she said.

Voltage spikes and damaged appliances

Rowan said the trouble began at about 9pm on 23 August, when the lights started to flicker.

Her husband measured voltages between 160 and 235 volts within 15 minutes.

On 30 August, the reading reached 280 volts and tripped the family’s earth leakage. By 13 October, the meter showed 296 volts.

He also measured up to 2.5 volts between the neutral and earth on their distribution board.

According to Rowan, she and her family were sceptical about using their appliances, as some appliances failed to switch on or were affected. However, she added that it was impossible not to use some of them, as the issue had not been resolved for almost a month.

“The earth leakage keeps tripping, switching on and off multiple times throughout the day,” Rowan explained.

“It’s just been crazy,” she added.

Repair crews promised to return but did not

According to Rowan, a technician tested the supply in late August, found it normal and told residents to call again during a fluctuation.

“The technician came out, tested it and said that the voltage was normal and there was nothing they could do. He said to call again when we experienced the fluctuation, which was absolutely impossible because it was up and down and then nothing,” Rowan explained.

She claimed a team marked a digging spot on 15 October and never came back.

Another crew started the hole the next day and promised to return on the Monday, but did not. A third team suspected a floating neutral on 21 October and missed its follow-up visit.

On 29 October, another team finally declared the fault extremely dangerous. “So it took 22 days for them to come to the conclusion that this has been dangerous,” Rowan said.

Her original service request had earlier shown no progress for weeks, she noted.

“Our original CP web is still showing that it’s been allocated,” she added.

Councillor says City Power gave little feedback

Ward councillor Daniel Schay told The Citizen that he escalated the fault every day through a WhatsApp group with the inner city service delivery centre. Schay said residents first reported the matter to him on 7 October.

He said he’d also contacted the unplanned maintenance manager and the depot manager repeatedly.

According to Schay, City Power rarely responded beyond saying it had noted the complaint.

“City Power doesn’t give feedback on issues like this. They often say ‘noted’, at best.

“It’s a very one-way system the way City Power works,” Schay said.

He said the first detailed update came on Thursday, 29 October, when the utility explained that the whole cable had to be replaced.

Schay confirmed that prior to the utility’s communication on Thursday, they would only send someone who would “do a half job and leave”.

City Power blames deteriorated conductor

City Power said a line inspection found that an overhead conductor had deteriorated and caused the irregularities.

“The matter remains a priority, with the team sourcing the required material to facilitate repairs,” the utility said.

It said the cable was on order and explained why one of its teams had left the excavation open.

“Keeping the area accessible will facilitate the replacement work once the required cable material arrives.

“The material has been ordered and may take approximately one week to arrive,” City Power stated.

The utility explained that it disconnected the customers to prevent further harm. “This decision is intended to protect residents and their appliances from further potential damage associated with the fault,” it said.

City Power added that its targets require restoring service to 98% of affected customers within 24 hours and to everyone within seven days.

“While a general turnaround target is in place, it may not always be achievable in cases involving more complex faults,” the utility added.

How to claim for damaged appliances

City Power said residents could submit a public liability insurance claim.

They must complete a claim form and attach their latest rates statement, a copy of their ID, the call-centre reference number, incident details and proof of losses.

Repair quotations are needed for appliances.

The form is available at www.citypower.co.za, or residents can call 011 490 7484 or 0800 202 925.

“Each claim is assessed on its individual merits, and the submission of a claim does not automatically guarantee compensation.

“Liability is assessed based on the circumstances of the incident and the supporting information provided,” City Power warned.

Schay said claims would be dealt with after power was restored. “At this stage, I’m just focusing on trying to get the residents’ power back,” he stated, adding, “This is all the immediate problem.”

Rowan said residents had heard nothing from contractors by Friday. “The whole street has now been switched off,” she said.

She explained that the residents wanted something simple: for the utility to “fix the problem”.