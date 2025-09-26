Joburg residents urged to exercise caution as rainy weather hits Gauteng

The South African Weather Service has forecast rainy weather across Gauteng this weekend.

As residents brace for a weekend of showers and thundershowers across Gauteng, Joburg Emergency Services is urging motorists to take precautions while driving.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast rainy weather across Gauteng this weekend, with temperatures expected to be slightly warm on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain

Saws said both Pretoria and Johannesburg will experience a consistent pattern of showers and thundershowers throughout the weekend, accompanied by mild to warm temperatures.

In Pretoria, showers and thundershowers are expected on Saturday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies later in the day. Morning humidity is forecast at 65%, dropping to 45% by evening.

Johannesburg will see similar weather conditions, with showers and thundershowers on Saturday morning, giving way to partly cloudy conditions later in the day.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Partly cloudy skies and thundershowers in parts of SA

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they will remain on high alert to respond to any incidents after Saws warned the harsh conditions could lead to localised flooding.

Emergency services

Mulaudzi also called on residents in flood-prone areas to avoid crossing the river streams.

“From our side, as the City of Johannesburg emergency management services, together with our specialised teams, which respond to water-related emergencies, like our aquatic rescue unit.

“We remain on high alert together with all our fire stations throughout the City of Johannesburg for any emergencies which might occur throughout the city. Our residents can call our emergency call centre,” Mulaudzi said.

SA forecast

Meanwhile, Saws has forecast partly cloudy skies, isolated showers, and thundershowers in other parts of the country, while three municipalities in the Western Cape are facing a fire danger.

“Partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country. Severe thunderstorms are possible in the North West Province,” Saws said.

Saws said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergriver municipalities in the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Blood Moon to grace SA skies: Here’s when you can see it