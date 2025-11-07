News

Joburg residents warned to brace for more severe thunderstorms on Friday

Johannesburg emergency services say they are on high alert for any incidents that may occur.

Motorists have been urged to drive with caution and extend a safe following distance. Picture: iStock

With a forecast of more severe thunderstorms and rain, Johannesburg emergency services say they are on high alert for any incidents that may occur.

Gauteng Weather has issued a warning of more adverse weather conditions on Friday after a day of heavy rain and localised flooding.

Warning

“Alert: the SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Friday!!! Heavy rain, localised flooding, small hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning are possible in places.”

Several areas were hit by severe thunderstorms and heavy rain on Thursday, as motorists struggled with poor visibility and treacherous road conditions.

There were also several accidents on Johannesburg’s roads.

Flooding

Flooding was reported in several areas.

According to the Gauteng Provincial Joint Operations Committee (JOC), Alberton, Bedfordview (N3/Gilloolys interchange), Crown Mines, Primrose, Krugersdorp, Buccleuch and Sunninghill are experiencing flooding.

Precautions

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists to drive with caution and extend a safe following distance.

“The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for most parts of the City of Johannesburg for Friday, which might cause flash floods in most of our low-lying areas. Our motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, extend a safe following distance and try and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.”

Low-lying areas

Mulaudzi also urged residents to avoid crossing flooded roads.

“Our residents in our low-lying areas, especially in informal settlements, avoid crossing river streams while conducting daily activities. We remain on high alert together with our aquatic rescue unit.”

Severe thunderstorms and a heatwave

Meanwhile, Saws has also warned of severe thunderstorms in the North West, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, and Free State, while parts of the Western Cape are expected to experience a heatwave on Friday.

Residents can expect heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures in the northwestern parts of the Western Cape until Sunday, as Matzikama and Bergrivier Local Municipalities face extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions.

The weather service has also issued a yellow-level 1 warning for damaging winds, which may lead to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape.

