Joburg traffic alert: Samwu march to trigger road closures and CBD delays

Motorists travelling through Johannesburg's inner city have been warned to expect significant traffic congestion and rolling road closures.

Motorists travelling through Johannesburg’s inner city should expect heavy traffic and rolling road closures on Tuesday as members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) march from Braamfontein to the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said officers would be deployed along the route to manage traffic, escort marchers, and maintain public safety throughout the day.

March

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the demonstration is expected to impact several major roads and intersections between Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD.

“The JMPD wishes to advise motorists and members of the public of expected traffic disruptions and road closures due to a demonstration by South African Municipal Workers’ Union members marching from Braamfontein to the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court and returning to Braamfontein later today,” said Fihla.

Affected roads

Among the roads expected to be affected are:

Nelson Mandela Bridge,

Queen Elizabeth Bridge,

Bertha Street,

Jan Smuts Avenue,

Simmonds Street,

Harrison Street, and

Ntemi Piliso Street near the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court.

Cross-traffic delays are also anticipated along Commission Street and Albertina Sisulu Road.

Rolling closures

Fihla said officers would monitor the procession and implement temporary rolling road closures as the march moves through the city.

“Law enforcement officers will be deployed along the entire march route to monitor traffic flow, escort demonstrators and manage major intersections,” he said.

“Temporary rolling road closures will be implemented as the procession moves.”

Following proceedings at the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court, demonstrators are expected to march back to Braamfontein using the same or nearby routes.

Avoid CBD

The JMPD has advised motorists to avoid the Braamfontein precinct and parts of the Johannesburg CBD where possible, warning that heavy congestion is expected around the court precinct and surrounding roads.

“Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the Braamfontein precinct and Johannesburg CBD, particularly around the Magistrate’s Court, where heavy congestion is expected,” Fihla said.

Authorities have recommended alternative routes, including the M1 Highway, Joe Slovo Drive, and the Smit Street and Wolmarans Street bypasses.

Travel time

Fihla urged road users to allow extra travel time, exercise caution, and follow instructions from officers on duty.

“Expect delays, allow for additional travel time if travelling through or near the Johannesburg inner city. Drive with extra caution, keep a safe distance and adhere to instructions given by officers on duty,” he said.