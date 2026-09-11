Joburg urges residents to check water use as unexplained water bills raise concern

Residents were advised to switch off all taps and appliances, then watch whether the meter kept running as a way of picking up internal leaks.

The City of Johannesburg has called on residents to monitor their water use and inspect their properties for leaks after receiving a wave of complaints about high municipal bills.

It appealed to residents to keep a closer eye on their water consumption, warning that unchecked leaks are driving up municipal accounts across the metro.

According to Kgamanyane Maphologela, director of Communications and Stakeholder Engagement, the municipality had “noted concerns from customers regarding unusually high or unexplained water bills”.

Maphologela said a spike in usage often signals a warning.

“A sudden or unexplained increase in consumption may indicate a leak, increased usage or another matter requiring investigation,” he said.

Spotting a leak before it costs you

Residents were advised to switch off all taps and appliances, then watch whether the meter kept running as a way of picking up internal leaks.

Any fault on municipal infrastructure outside a property’s boundary should be reported to the city without delay, while leaks inside the boundary remained the homeowner’s responsibility to fix through a qualified plumber.

Maphologela stressed that acting quickly made a real difference.

“Early detection and prompt action can significantly reduce unnecessary water losses and help customers avoid escalating municipal accounts,” he said.

He added that comparing meter readings month to month, and photographing the meter regularly, could help residents build evidence for any billing dispute.

Who pays when a pipe bursts

Responsibility for a leak depended on where it occurred.

Maphologela confirmed that “leaks occurring within the property boundary are generally the responsibility of the property owner,” while faults on municipal-side infrastructure fell to the city to repair once reported.

Support for customers facing steep accounts

Customers left with a large bill after an internal leak were not without options.

Maphologela said affected residents should not wait to seek help.

“The city encourages the customer to approach the nearest Customer Service Centre as early as possible,” he said, noting that qualifying customers could be guided towards an Acknowledgement of Debt arrangement or the City’s Debt Relief Programme.

Customer Service Centres include:

Region A – Midrand

Region B – Randburg

Region C – Roodepoort (City Hall)

Region D – Jabulani

Region E – Sandton

Region F – Thuso House

Region G – Lenasia

He said the goal was to strike a balance between conservation and affordability, since “early action can help conserve Johannesburg’s water resources while protecting customers from avoidable increases in their municipal accounts.”