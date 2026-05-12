Joburg Water issues outage warnings in these regions

Residents have been told the work will improve service delivery and water supply

Residents in parts of Johannesburg face water interruptions this week and later in May, as Johannesburg Water carries out both planned and emergency maintenance work across Regions C, D and F.

Region F residents face four-day supply disruption

Johannesburg Water has warned residents across several eastern suburbs to brace for an extended water supply interruption later this month.

The affected areas include:

Kensington,

Kensington South,

Denver,

Malvern East,

Cleveland,

Jeppestown,

Malvern, and

George Goch.

According to Joburg Water, all streets in these neighbourhoods fall within the scope of the work.

The interruption is scheduled to begin on 21 May 2026 at 7am and will run through to 24 May 2026 at 5pm.

Johannesburg Water explained that the work is necessary ahead of structural repairs to a reservoir in the area.

“Johannesburg Water will be conducting a dummy run for a period of four days prior to commencing with structural repairs inside the reservoir,” the utility stated.

Despite the length of the interruption, the utility assured customers that supply would not be entirely cut off during this period.

“Customers will be supplied through a bypass pipeline during the dummy run period,” Joburg Water said.

The utility added that the work is expected to improve service delivery, ensure continuity of water supply and reduce water losses once completed.

Further details regarding alternative water supply arrangements are still to be provided.

Region C suburbs to lose water for 10 hours

Residents in the western suburbs falling under Region C face a shorter but total loss of water supply on Wednesday, 14 May 2026.

The interruption, attributed to planned pressure reducing valve (PRV) maintenance.

This outage will affect:

Allen’s Nek,

Panorama AH,

Little Falls,

Strubens Valley,

Radiokop and Radiokop AH,

Poortview and Poortview AH,

Ruimsig,

Amorosa,

Aanwings AH,

Roodekrans 183-IQ,

Willowbrook, and

parts of Wilgeheuwel, with all streets in these suburbs affected.

The shutdown is set to begin at 6am and will last until 4pm, leaving residents without running water for the duration.

“Impact on customers: No water for a duration of 10 hours,” Joburg Water confirmed.

The utility said the maintenance would ultimately benefit customers by improving service delivery and ensuring continuity of water supply.

As with the Region F work, further details on alternative water supply options are still pending.

Soweto suburbs without water overnight

Residents of Region D across Soweto are facing a more urgent situation, with two unplanned maintenance operations running simultaneously.

Both interruptions will begin on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, at 6pm and are expected to conclude at 6am on 13 May 2026, leaving affected residents without water for 12 hours.

The first emergency affects Doornkop North, where Joburg Water is carrying out a Rand Water meter replacement across all streets in the area.

“Impact on customers: No water for a duration of 12 hours,” the utility noted.

It added that alternative water supply details would be communicated in due course.

The second unplanned outage affects Orlando East, Orlando West and Diepkloof, also covering all the streets in those areas.

In this instance, Joburg Water is responding to a suspected leak.

“Conduct investigations to identify the source of water leaks and undertake the necessary repair,” the utility stated as the reason for the interruption.

As with the Doornkop situation, residents have been told the work will improve service delivery and water supply continuity, though further details on alternative water sources are yet to be confirmed.