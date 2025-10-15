Joburg’s civil society demands action amid water crisis

Water Forum's Ferrial Adam said activists 'cannot remain silent any longer'

Ahead of a planned water protest on 1 November, water activists, community groups and concerned residents have called on the City of Johannesburg to address a series of demands to protect the city’s water infrastructure.

“As water activists, we cannot remain silent any longer,” says Dr Ferrial Adam, spokesperson for the Water Forum.

Joburg plunged ‘into water crisis’

“The City of Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic and financial hub, stands at a critical crossroads. As the most populous city in the country, its deteriorating water infrastructure and management have brought it under scrutiny. Years of neglect, mismanagement, and corruption have plunged the city into a water crisis that threatens its residents’ quality of life, economic stability and future,” she said.

Johannesburg is grappling with a crisis marked by political instability, social inequality, corruption and poor service delivery, Adam said.

“Essential sectors such as water, roads, electricity and waste management are failing, with ineffective leadership exacerbating the situation. Nowhere is this failure more evident than in the city’s water sector, where broken systems and insufficient investment have left residents desperate for solutions.”

Water Forum’s demands

The Water Forum, backed by organisations such as Abahlali Freedom Park, Abahlali Base Zola, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, CADE, the Climate Justice Coalition, JhbCAN, Joburg Crisis Alliance, Professionals and Business for Change, Water Crisis Committee, WaterCAN and Xtinction Rebellion, are demanding the following from the city:

Ringfencing of water and sanitation infrastructure funding so that all money meant for water systems must be protected and used only for maintenance, upgrades and repairs.

Giving Johannesburg Water its full allocated annual budget to fund essential operations, contracts and maintenance.

The city must immediately return the R4 billion taken from Joburg Water’s account and stop diverting funds meant for service delivery.

Fast-track the work on six reservoirs (HH2, Modder Hill, Meadowlands, Aeroton, Dunkeld, Crown Gardens) that were supposed to have started in July 2025. Start the initial work on five more reservoirs (Yeoville, Jabulani, Power Park, Lenasia, Alexander Park) that were supposed to begin in October 2025. Publish timelines and progress reports for public accountability.

Improve response times from 48 hours to 24 hours, as committed to in the JW Turn Around Strategy. Every day without water is a day without dignity.

Establish a Water Oversight Structure that includes civil society, community organisations and business representatives to ensure full transparency and public accountability.

The water protest on Saturday, 1 November, will take place at the Johannesburg City Council Building, Civic Boulevard, Braamfontein, from 10am.

“This peaceful protest calls for accountability, transparency, and urgent action to restore Johannesburg’s water supply. Together, we must demand that city leaders fulfil their duty to the people,” Adam said.

For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

This story is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.

