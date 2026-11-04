Johannesburg municipality signs Samwu addendum on eve of local elections

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero explained that the terms of the addendum signed with Samwu would be factored into January's budget adjustment.

The City of Johannesburg and the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) have agreed to an addendum to a multi-year R10 billion wage deal.

Union members, municipal officials and provincial government representatives met on Tuesday afternoon to sign the deal, a day before the 2026 local government elections.

An initial deal was agreed to in November 2025 that would see Samwu members back-paid a collective R10 billion over three years.

The addendum to the Politically Facilitated Agreement (PFA) addressed an impasse between the parties over the salary scale of the affected union members, as well as current remuneration levels.

“The crux of the addendum is to expedite the implementation of outstanding parity commitments and the payment required to place affected employees at the appropriate entry level of the common key salary scale for a Grade 10 municipality,” the city stated.

‘A watershed moment’

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, Samwu Regional Secretary Thobani Nkosi and Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Jacob Mamabolo put pen to paper.

The initial 2025 PFA deal agreed to pay municipal workers between R1.2 billion and R2 billion by March 2026, between R5 billion and R6 billion by July 2026, and a further R4.1 billion by July 2027.

Samwu had regularly protested against delays to the 2026 payments, with the overall amount now set to increase.

“This is a watershed moment in the city’s governance history. The collective sitting here does not take this moment for granted.

“We are all in agreement that we represent the interests of the city and the residents of Johannesburg,” the parties relayed in a joint statement.

Mamabolo was credited with mediating the stalemate between the parties, with the MEC stating the addendum would bring stability to municipal labour relations.

“If the workers are not happy, if the workers are not motivated, if the workers have issues that are not being attended to, it affects their performance.

“We want to assure the workers and the residents that this agreement will stand the test of time. As the province, we fully support it, and we are quite sure it will go a long way to improve service delivery,” said Mamabolo.

‘Effected at the budget adjustment’

While the details were undisclosed, Nkosi said the addendum included measures to ensure the agreement was fully funded.

“As of now, we definitely know that this PFA is going to be a funded vehicle, and that this particular vehicle will make sure the employees of the city are remunerated properly.

“As employees of the City of Johannesburg, we remain committed that service delivery is pushed in all departments, in all corners of the City of Johannesburg,” said Nkosi.

Morero confirmed that the addendum would be attached to the 2025 PFA and that payment would be made in the new year.

“We have reached an agreement. Everyone is happy, all parties are happy and comfortable, and will then effect the necessary payment of what is due to the employees.

“It will then be effected at the budget adjustment in January and to be paid at least toward the end of March 2027,” the mayor said.

Democratic Alliance Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku previously wrote to Mamabolo, asking him to scrutinise the PFA and stressing the city could not afford the deal.

“Johannesburg residents deserve a municipality governed in accordance with the law, free from political interference, intimidation and reckless financial decision-making,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku’s letter read.