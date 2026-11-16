Johannesburg suspends Rea Vaya bus services due to payment issues

The City of Johannesburg stated that Rea Vaya bus services will be suspended due to payment delays.

Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit users will need to arrange alternate transport methods for this week and potentially beyond.

The Johannesburg municipality on Monday announced the suspension of Rea Vaya services from Tuesday due to financial troubles. The municipality subsidises the the transport system.

While the suspension was declared temporary, no timeframe was given for the restoration of services.

“Commuters are advised that from Tuesday 17 November, Rea Vaya bus services will be suspended due to payment delays to the bus operating companies of Rea Vaya BRT.

“The city apologises to passengers for the inconvenience. Passengers are advised to use alternative transport means.

“Regular updates will be communicated through social media and statements,” the municipality’s statement reads.

Johannesburg’s financial issues

The closure adds to the list of services in Johannesburg disrupted due to financial reasons, after the municipality closed its public pools from Monday.

The community development department stated on Friday that the city had run out of chlorine and other pool chemicals.

“The department has activated emergency procurement protocols to secure new chlorine stock. Once supplies arrive, technical teams will immediately begin treating and testing the water,” the department stated.

This is not the first time payment disputes have disrupted services, with staff reporting in June that they were experiencing delays with their salaries.

EFF caucus whip Tabisa Mogapi highlighted the staff members’ frustrations and those of commuters.

“Public reports have documented the worsening financial challenges affecting the operator responsible for the Rea Vaya service.

“These developments have also contributed to disruptions in public transport services relied upon by working-class communities throughout Johannesburg,” Mogapi had stated.

Soweto Rea Vaya crash

The news comes as a driver of Rea Vaya bus required medical attention after crashing the empty public transport vehicle near Soweto on Monday morning.

The bush crashed shortly before 5am along the Soweto Highway near Immink Drive in Diepkloof.

It had been travelling between Thokoza and the Soweto deport, but was not in service at the time of the accident.

“There were no passengers in the bus and the driver was rushed to Tsepho Themba hospital for a medical check-up,” Rea Vaya stated.