Johannesburg ready to write off R1.2 billion in customer debt – Here’s how to apply

Residents and businesses can have up to 50% of their debt scrapped, while pensioners can have 100% of their debt cleared.

The City of Johannesburg’s debt relief programme is entering its final stages.

The municipality began accepting debt relief applications in November 2025, with residents and businesses still interested having until 31 October to submit their applications.

Just over 18 000 applications had been made by the end of July, with the combined debt relief sought reaching a little over R2 billion.

The municipality approved the writing off of R1.2 billion of that, with the majority affecting the accounts of pensioners and residents on the Extended Social Package (ESP).

Approved debt relief write-offs are set to reflect on customer’s accounts by the end of September.

Johannesburg debt relief

The debt relief programme allows for the scrapping of up to 50% of a customer’s debt, as well as 100% of the interest and associated penalty fees.

ESP beneficiaries and pensioners can have 100% of their debt written off, while acknowledgments of debt and payment commitments on the outstanding portions are applicable in the other categories.

Each application is assessed on its own merits based on “council-approved programme criteria” set out by the municipality.

“The level of relief granted depends on the customer category, qualifying debt and the applicable conditions of the programme.

“Customers benefiting from the programme are also expected to comply with the applicable conditions and remain responsible for their current municipal charges,” the city stated.

To date, the writing-off of R674.4 million had been approved for ESP beneficiaries, R315.6 million for residential customers and R205.1 million for pensioners.

“This is significant relief for qualifying customers who have been carrying historical municipal debt and provides them with an opportunity to regularise their accounts and maintain a sustainable payment relationship with the City,” said Group Finance Communications and Stakeholder Management Director Kgamanyane Maphologela.

Eligible customers

Applications can be made at municipal service centres in Midrand, Randburg, Roodepoort, Jabulani, Sandton, Braamfontein and Lenasia.

Residential customers must own the affected property, prove the property is occupied and not used for commercial or investment purpose, and must have a normalised meter with an accurate billing record.

ESP beneficiaries and pensioners must have a household income below the ESP threshold, live in the affected property and have a meter that has not been untampered with.

Small businesses, body corporates, old age homes, orphanages, faith-based organisations and NPOs qualify if they have an annual turnover of R3 million or less, and are registered with the municipality.

Indebted account holders who have already been granted debt relief agreements in the past are not eligible, with the exception of ESP beneficiaries and pensioners.

Required supporting documents vary per category, but include proof of South African citizenship, proof of an untampered with meter, proof of income, and for businesses, financial statements and company registration documents.

“The application window is closing. We encourage customers who believe they qualify to submit their applications and all required supporting documents as soon as possible.

“31 October 2026 is the closing date, and customers should not leave their applications until the final days,” Maphologela concluded.