How did Johannesburg’s MMCs do in the year of the G20 Summit

Johannesburg has 10 MMCs but much of their work in 2025 was guided by national and provincial departments preparing for the G20 Summit.

Presence and visibility have been the priority for Johannesburg’s mayoral committee as it looks back on 2025.

The G20 Summit was always going to be a test of their administrative skills, with 2026’s local government election preparations a further assessment of executive stamina.

Pressure to execute came from the highest office in the land, with some able to argue that Mayor Dada Morero’s team had a guiding national hand throughout the year.

Johannesburg MMCs in 2025

Johannesburg has 10 Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMC), with many residents being hard-pressed to name half of those.

Here is a rundown of how they fared in 2025.

Mgcini Tshwaku – Community Safety

Having led the way in promoting road safety through various campaigns in late November and early December, the festive season was typical of the EFF leader’s year.

Tshwaku was among the most visible in Johannesburg, tackling hijacked buildings and engaging with communities throughout the year.

However, crime in Johannesburg may be the main metric used by the public to judge Tshwaku’s effectiveness.

Johannesburg featured five and six times, respectively, in the top 30 station stations for the first and second quarter of this financial year — up from four at the end of 2023.

Kenny Kunene – Transport

Kunene’s year will be marked by the scandal involving alleged criminal kingpin Katiso “KT’ Molefe, which led to his month-long suspension.

Kunene was found by police at Molefe’s home in July. However, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie cleared his deputy of any wrongdoing.

In his portfolio, Johannesburg’s roads remain in dire condition, and most of the main arterials in the city were cleaned by national and provincial departments for the G20 delegates.

Public transport has also stalled, with the National Treasury stating in November that the Public Transport Network Grant would be halted because it had not achieved its purpose.

Loyiso Masuku – Finance

Masuku replaced Margaret Arnolds in August when the latter became the Speaker of Council, and Masuku could be in line for another promotion soon.

Masuku’s rise in 2025 was punctuated by her election as ANC Johannesburg chairperson in early December, leading to questions around Morero’s future.

However, upon her MMC appointment, ActionSA accused Masuku of “failing to deliver tangible results” while serving as head of the municipality’s disciplinary and advisory boards.

“This appointment reveals that the executive selection process under the ANC-led administration continues to prioritise internal political considerations over competence, merit and residents’ needs,” ActionSA stated in August.

Best of the rest

MMC for Health and Social Development Ennie Makhafola in November boasted 76% and 95% performance achievement rates for the health and social development departments, respectively.

She said her departments were hampered by funding and resources constraints, but had a quiet year while the spotlight was on national and provincial health matters.

MMC’s for Human Settlements and Economic Development, Mlungisi Mabaso and Nomoya Mnisi spent much of the second half of the year addressing hijacked building and street traders in preparation for the G20 Summit.

The highlight for Development Planning MMC Eunice Mgcina, who oversees the Johannesburg Development Agency, would have been the reopening of the Johannesburg library.

Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Jack Sekwaila

Sekwaila oversees City Power, Johannesburg Roads Agency and Pikitup, the three portfolios that residents interact with on a daily basis.

Save for the G20 Summit, Johannesburg has been perpetually covered in litter, residents suffer frequent and prolonged power outages, and the city’s roads are a persistent source of mockery.

Service delivery will be top of the agenda in 2026 as the current administration works to prevent residents from considering alternatives.

Sekwaila’s role will be pivotal but and he will need to stamp his authority in the coming 12 months.

