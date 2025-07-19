Joy as Limpopo welcomes back initiates

The Limpopo Initiation Coordinating Committee hailed this year's initiation season as a success, despite deaths and several challenges.

Jubilation is the order of the day in Limpopo as more than 500 initiation schools end their academic year in the province’s five regions.

Since 27 June, a total of 529 initiation schools, comprising 322 male and 208 female schools enrolled thousands of initiates in the Sekhukhune, Mopani, Waterberg, Vhembe and Capricorn districts.

The schools closed on Friday evening and Saturday morning to allow initiates time to heal at home before going back to school next week.

Speaking to The Citizen, chairman of the Limpopo Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee [PICC], Hosi Mudabula Chauke, hailed this year’s initiation season a success, despite deaths and several challenges.

“We have had two deaths, one in Moutse in the Dennilton area and the other in the Maake area outside Tzaneen,” said Chauke.

Forced initiations

Chauke reflected on 21 initiates being rushed to a local hospital in the Burgenburg area. Five were treated and discharged a few hours later, while the remaining 16 were discharged and reunited with the other initiates at the same school a few days later.

“We have also experienced botched initiation schools, which were later shut down. As if that was not enough, we have also experienced incidents where some people were abducted and initiated forcefully.

“This is a disturbing trend which is disallowed. Criminal cases were opened, the suspects were arrested and are now facing various criminal charges in different courts across the province,” said Chauke.

‘I can’t believe my son is now a man’

Meanwhile, thousands of parents of the initiates, relatives, schoolmates and friends are waiting with bated breath for their graduations tonight.

Chickens have been slaughtered, long queues at butcheries have become the order of the day, while braai places, open spaces and sports grounds are ready to accommodate revellers to welcome the graduates.

One jubilant mother from N’wamitwa in the Letsitele area, Patience Ngobeni, said she can’t wait to welcome her son back home.

“I am a single mother. My husband died seven years ago. When my son went to the mountain school, I had to borrow money from good Samaritans to pay for his fees. Now he is coming back tomorrow morning and I have prepared his favourite meal.

“I can’t believe my son is now a man,” she said with tears of joy sliding down her cheeks.

Another resident, Phetola Lebea of Ga-Molepo, said he is throwing a party to welcome his son.

“It has been three weeks without him. But I am happy when he comes back. He will be respectful, well-mannered and responsible because they taught him well at the mountain school,” said Lebea.

The Kgoshi Tshwale Initiation School of the Maeteko clan in Jokoni near Giyani outnumbers many schools in Limpopo.

The school often initates around 5 000 students in one season.

The chief, Norman Tshwale, promised an ocean of booze, mouthwatering meals, music, and dance during the graduation celebration at his palace in the Mopani district municipal area on Friday night.

