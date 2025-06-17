JRA allocated just 1% of amount needed to fix Johannesburg’s roads

Johannesburg Roads Agency has been allocated R2.8 billion over three years despite an infrastructure backlog of R276 billion.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) will be given almost a billion rand in the next financial year to fix the city’s roads.

An incoming R912 million capital investment is one part of a three-year R2.8 billion commitment to provide the city with drivable transport infrastructure.

However, the three-year budget represents 1.01% of the amount needed to address the city’s road responsibilities, according to figures given by Transport MEC Kenny Kunene on Tuesday.

R273 billion short

JRA have highlighted four key objectives that will receive a combined R550 million this year, while an undisclosed amount will be spent on new roads and gravel road upgrades.

A resurfacing programme featuring pothole repair, patching and more will receive a R149 million allocation for the upcoming financial year.

“This includes upgrading high-traffic corridors that link townships to major economic centres, aiming to ease congestion and enhance connectivity,” stated JRA on Monday.

Stormwater expansion in four Soweto suburbs will be prioritised at a cost of R189 million, while bridge rehabilitation in Soweto, Lenasia and Roodepoort will be allocated R152 million.

Addressing traffic signal downtime along major routes through Randburg, Sandton, Roodepoort and Soweto will come at a cost of R60 million for the financial year.

Kunene welcomed the allocation but stressed the city required at least R276 billion to address its road infrastructure backlog.

The MEC stated that R90 billion was needed to expand the road network, R37 billion was needed for bridge rehabilitation and a further R144 billion was needed for stormwater infrastructure.

Third-highest municipal budget

The Johannesburg municipality has been allocated a total R26.2 billion for capital expenditure across all its entities over the next three financial years.

National Treasury contributes 41.8% of that amount and loans account for 40.2%, with only 7.5% coming from the city’s revenue generation efforts.

JRA’s allocation is the third-highest of the municipal entities, with Johannesburg Water and City Power to be given R5.6 billion and R4.6 billion over three financial years, respectively.

JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi assured residents that the allocation would be spent wisely.

“We acknowledge that the magnitude of our ageing infrastructure requires substantially more investment. Every rand allocated will be utilised efficiently and effectively to make a tangible difference,” stated Nyathi.

“We appreciate the support and will strive to maximise the impact of these funds on maintaining and developing a safe and efficient road network for all,” added Kunene.

