JRA moves Lilian Ngoyi rebuild deadline after Zille goes quad biking [VIDEO]

Phase one of the Lilian Ngoyi Street rebuild was completed in September 2025, but phase two was due to be finished by August.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has extended the deadline for the completion of phase two of the Lillian Ngoyi Road refurbishment.

Work was initially due to be completed at the end of August, however, “recent operational cash-flow constraints” delayed the project.

JRA stated on Friday that the project deadline had now been moved to the end of October.

“With payments now finalised and the contractor having regained momentum on site, the project has reached 72% completion.

“This is the earliest anticipated completion date and is contingent on the timely payment of service providers going forward,” JRA stated.

‘Project remains on track’

Work on phase one of the rebuild – necessitated by the 2023 gas explosion – was completed in September 2025.

Phase one rebuilt the service tunnels under what was called Bree Street, with phase two accounting for additional stormwater infrastructure, sidewalks and the road surface between Ntemi Piliso and End streets

“Major works are anticipated to be completed ahead of the October rains and thereafter the construction and installation of bus stops, street furniture and landscaping work will be finalised.

“JRA assures road users, residents, businesses and other stakeholders of its efforts to ensure that the project remains on track without further delays beyond October 2026,” stated JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi.

Urban quad biking

DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille threw suspicion on the timing of the announcement, having this week visited the area.

Zille and her team drove through the construction site with a four-wheeled recreational vehicle while dressed in her customary blue overalls.

“After we went there with our quad bike, JRA has released this statement two days before the deadline. You can’t make this up,” Zille posted.

Is this incompetence, deliberate sabotage or both? You be the judge. #BelieveInJoburg #Zille4Mayor pic.twitter.com/uhwk9wJqkn — Zille for Mayor (@HelenZille4Jozi) August 27, 2026

Among the 28% of the work still to be done since phase two began last year includes the construction of stormwater manholes and kerb inlets, paving of the road and sidewalk, excavation and installation of underground stormwater pipes, and the installation of electrical lighting.

Multiple sections of Lillian Ngoyi Street will be sporadically closed between Joubert Street and End Street as the work progresses.

“As each section is completed, it will be reopened to traffic accordingly. All intersections will remain operational during the sectional closures,” JRA concluded.