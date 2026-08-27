Julius Mkhwanazi allegedly hit with fresh charges in blue lights saga, Cat Matlala to join case

Mkhwanazi's lawyer has claims Matlala and EMPD fleet manager Chris Steyn are expected to appear alongside his client.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi will reportedly face more criminal charges after allegedly being served with a J50 arrest warrant linked to the controversial blue lights saga.

The latest development unfolded on Thursday, 27 August 2026, when Mkhwanazi appeared before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court for his bail application in connection with the murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

He is now expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where he will face charges relating to the unlawful installation of blue lights on vehicles linked to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Julius Mkhwanazi transferred to Benoni police station

State prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa told the Brakpan court that arrangements had been made for Mkhwanazi to spend the night at another police station ahead of his expected appearance in Germiston.

A letter dated 27 August 2026 from Benoni police station commander Colonel Sinothi Ndaba was read in court.

The letter confirmed that Mkhwanazi would be detained at the station following a request from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ndaba also confirmed that meals would be provided to Mkhwanazi while he was in custody.

“The suspect will be provided with food except where there is specific medication prescribed by the doctor will be allowed,” the letter reads.

However, his visits would be restricted to the authorised visiting period, between 11:00am and 1:00pm.

Lawyer confirms fraud and corruption charges

Mkhwanazi’s legal representative, Shafique Sarlie, confirmed that his client is expected to face fraud and corruption charges in connection with the blue lights allegations.

Sarlie said he had not yet seen the formal charge sheet and therefore could not provide further details about the case.

“We’ll be appearing in the Germiston Court tomorrow on the old matter as well as this matter.

“I haven’t seen the charge, but as far as I can read, it has to do with the blue lights fitted on the vehicles belong to Cat Matlala,” he told the media on Thursday.

The lawyer also alleged that Matlala and EMPD fleet manager Chris Steyn are expected to appear alongside Mkhwanazi in the matter.

Mkhwanazi is already out on R50 000 bail in relation to disciplinary proceedings connected to the blue lights controversy.

Fresh case adds to growing legal battles

The latest charges come as Mkhwanazi continues to face several other criminal matters.

In one case before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, he is accused of fraud and corruption arising from a traffic violation incident involving Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla.

Mkhwanazi was granted R30 000 bail in that matter, which is scheduled to return to court on 29 September.

He is also facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of precious stones valued at R14.9 million.

That matter is before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, where Mkhwanazi faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, fraud and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was granted R5 000 bail in that case, which was postponed to 18 September.

Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi continues to seek bail in the murder case involving Mbense.

The case will resume on 3 September.